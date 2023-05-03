Listing of the Day: 3507 John Marshall Drive

Address: 3507 John Marshall Drive
Neighborhood: Williamsburg Village
Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,100 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,195,000
Open House: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 1-4 p.m.
Noteworthy: Quality built in 2012 with exceptional space an a level quarter acre lot
Located on a no-through street north of Langston Blvd., this home is blocks to Discovery Elementary School, Williamsburg Middle School and playing fields — Yorktown High School, too.
Flexible floorplan with traditional living room, dining room and butler’s pantry, office with coffered ceiling and built-ins, family room anchored by gas fireplace, breakfast area flowing into kitchen with gas cooking, range hood vented to outside, double dishwashers, expansive island, walk in pantry, powder room, and mudroom entry to two car garage.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a seating area with gas fireplace, walk-in closet, bathroom featuring separate vanities, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Three more bedrooms and two baths are on this level along with the laundry room and a computer nook. The lower level has full height windows, big rec room, media room or gym, fifth bedroom and another bathroom. A separate storage room and a storage closet off garage. Fenced rear yard with mature trees, shrubs, and areas for play, sports, gardening, casual dining and gathering at the firepit.
Easy access to Washington, government and business centers, Tysons, Tuckahoe Park, bike path, and vigorous walk to East Falls Church Metro. An appealing home awaits the savvy buyer who values, space, location, and an enduring home.
Listed by:
Betsy Twigg — McEnearney Associates
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391
