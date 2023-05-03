Morning Poll: What do you think of this cool start to May?

We’re now into the back third of meteorological spring and it’s feeling more like… the beginning?

It has been a notably cool (and wet) end to April and start of May, right around when one might have been expecting some warmer weather to move in.

As this post is being written, the thermometer is sitting at 48 degrees, which sounds more like May in Manitoba than Arlington. (In fact, it’s currently a touch warmer in Winnipeg.)

A relatively modesty warm up is on the way, however. Near-average temperatures are expected to return next week, according to the Capital Weather Gang’s outlook.

With low temperatures frequently dipping into the 40s and highs mostly in the 50s and 60s this week, it will feel more like March than May. But highs should leap into the 70s or warmer next week… For the second half of May, longer term models project near to slightly below normal temperatures.

What best describes your reaction to the current cool stretch?