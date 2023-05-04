Outdoor movie nights are returning to Columbia Pike this summer

Summer movie nights are coming back to Penrose Square and Arlington Mill for a 12th year.
Columbia Pike Movie Nights is a free outdoor summer movie series taking place on Friday nights at the Arlington Mill Community Center Outdoor Plaza (909 S. Dinwiddie Street) and Saturday nights at Penrose Square Outdoor Plaza (2503 9th Road S.).
It’s scheduled to begin July 7 and run for 8 weeks through August 26. The movies will begin at sunset, generally between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
The series is organized by the Columbia Pike Partnership. It returned to the outdoor plazas last year after being drive-in only in 2020 and 2021.
Movies set to be shown are a mix of old and new classics intended to be relatively family-friendly, including Back to the Future, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Top Gun: Maverick, and Till.
The full schedule for each location is below:
Arlington Mill
- July 7 — Spirit Untamed
- July 14 — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- July 21 — Dog
- July 28 — Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- August 4 — Lady and the Tramp
- August 11 — Raiders of the Lost Ark
- August 18 — Lightyear
- August 25 — The Goonies
Penrose Square
- July 8 — Cave Rescue
- July 15 — Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope
- July 22 — Back to the Future
- July 29 — A Man Called Otto
- August 5 — Till
- August 12 — Top Gun: Maverick
- August 19 — The Woman King
- August 26 — Jurassic World Dominion
The movies will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Leashed pets are welcome, organizers note, and alcohol is not permitted at either site.
Free parking will be available, though bus and bike travel is encouraged. There will be restroom access inside of Arlington Mill Community Center and at the businesses around Penrose Square.
In case of inclement weather, check the event’s webpage and social media channels for updates. Information will be “typically posted at 3:30 p.m. on the day of each screening.”
