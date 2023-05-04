Outdoor movie nights are returning to Columbia Pike this summer

Summer movie nights are coming back to Penrose Square and Arlington Mill for a 12th year.

Columbia Pike Movie Nights is a free outdoor summer movie series taking place on Friday nights at the Arlington Mill Community Center Outdoor Plaza (909 S. Dinwiddie Street) and Saturday nights at Penrose Square Outdoor Plaza (2503 9th Road S.).

It’s scheduled to begin July 7 and run for 8 weeks through August 26. The movies will begin at sunset, generally between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

The series is organized by the Columbia Pike Partnership. It returned to the outdoor plazas last year after being drive-in only in 2020 and 2021.

Movies set to be shown are a mix of old and new classics intended to be relatively family-friendly, including Back to the Future, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Top Gun: Maverick, and Till.

The full schedule for each location is below:

Arlington Mill

July 7 — Spirit Untamed

July 14 — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

July 21 — Dog

July 28 — Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

August 4 — Lady and the Tramp

August 11 — Raiders of the Lost Ark

August 18 — Lightyear

August 25 — The Goonies

Penrose Square

July 8 — Cave Rescue

July 15 — Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope

July 22 — Back to the Future

July 29 — A Man Called Otto

August 5 — Till

August 12 — Top Gun: Maverick

August 19 — The Woman King

August 26 — Jurassic World Dominion

The movies will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Leashed pets are welcome, organizers note, and alcohol is not permitted at either site.

Free parking will be available, though bus and bike travel is encouraged. There will be restroom access inside of Arlington Mill Community Center and at the businesses around Penrose Square.

In case of inclement weather, check the event’s webpage and social media channels for updates. Information will be “typically posted at 3:30 p.m. on the day of each screening.”