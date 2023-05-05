NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat

A student at Kenmore Middle School is facing charges after an alleged threat.

The student posted a photo of a gun and the words “wait until tomorrow” in a group chat, according to Arlington County police.

The incident was reported Thursday morning. A police investigation “did not reveal an ongoing threat to the community” but the student is still facing potential criminal charges and disciplinary action by the school.

More from ACPD:

THREATS (Significant), 2023-05040050, 200 block of S. Carlin Springs Road. At approximately 7:56 a.m. on May 4, police were dispatched to the report of threats. Upon arrival, it was determined a juvenile posted threats involving a firearm to a social media group chat. The involved juvenile was identified and the investigation did not reveal an ongoing threat to the community. A petition for Threats was obtained for the juvenile.

Previously, threats found inside the school — and a student with an airsoft gun — prompted a police presence at Kenmore in November 2021.

Kenmore families were told of the threat in a School Talk email from Principal David McBride, below.

“We always take threats of violence of any kind very seriously,” McBride said, while noting that “ normal school operations were not interrupted.”