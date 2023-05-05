NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat

A student at Kenmore Middle School is facing charges after an alleged threat.
The student posted a photo of a gun and the words “wait until tomorrow” in a group chat, according to Arlington County police.
The incident was reported Thursday morning. A police investigation “did not reveal an ongoing threat to the community” but the student is still facing potential criminal charges and disciplinary action by the school.
More from ACPD:
THREATS (Significant), 2023-05040050, 200 block of S. Carlin Springs Road. At approximately 7:56 a.m. on May 4, police were dispatched to the report of threats. Upon arrival, it was determined a juvenile posted threats involving a firearm to a social media group chat. The involved juvenile was identified and the investigation did not reveal an ongoing threat to the community. A petition for Threats was obtained for the juvenile.
Previously, threats found inside the school — and a student with an airsoft gun — prompted a police presence at Kenmore in November 2021.
Kenmore families were told of the threat in a School Talk email from Principal David McBride, below.
“We always take threats of violence of any kind very seriously,” McBride said, while noting that “ normal school operations were not interrupted.”
Dear Kenmore families:
We were informed this morning of a social media threat involving a photo of a gun and the words “Wait until tomorrow.”
The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) and APS Safety, Security, Emergency and Risk Management were immediately made aware of the threat, and they are investigating the situation.
The student involved has been identified and the ongoing investigation has not revealed a credible threat to the safety of the school community. ACPD is seeking criminal charges. Students are reminded that making threats, regardless of credibility, is unacceptable and in violation of the Student Code of Conduct and will result in disciplinary action by the school as well as a referral to law enforcement.
We ask all members of our community to report any threats they may see or hear, whether they believe they are credible or not. We also need to remind everyone that spreading rumors among classmates or on social media that have not been verified can create unnecessary stress for students.
We always take threats of violence of any kind very seriously. We will keep you updated if we receive new information.
The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and I want to thank the Kenmore community for your support and responsiveness, and if you hear or see something that concerns you, please let me or a member of our staff know immediately. Normal school operations were not interrupted.
Thank you for working together to make our school safe. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the office at 703-228-6800.
Sincerely,
David McBride
Principal
