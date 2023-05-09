Car runs down embankment near county offices in rainy day crash

Weather appears to be a factor in a crash that left a woman trapped in her car on an embankment this morning.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on a ramp from Route 50 to Washington Blvd. The driver apparently lost control and the car came to rest halfway down the embankment, between the ramp and the Sequoia Plaza complex that houses a number of county offices.

Initial reports suggest that the driver was uninjured, but was stuck in the car due to concerns about it sliding further down the hill. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and brought the woman to safety.

As of noon, first responders and a tow crew remained on scene, working to get the vehicle back up the hill and onto the flatbed tow truck.

This was not the only crash along Washington Blvd this morning.

An earlier two-vehicle collision nearby, on the crash-prone merge from Sequoia Plaza onto Washington Blvd, was still causing some delays at the time of the single-vehicle crash. The crash involved a Porsche SUV that appears to have rear-ended a Nissan sedan.

LOCATION: EB Rt. 50 (Arlington Blvd.)/ SB Washington Blvd.

INCIDENT: Traffic Collision

IMPACT: The exit of Rt. 50 (Arlington Blvd.) to SB Washington Blvd. is closed. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2VKtPEe9pV — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) May 9, 2023