Biz Talk: AED hosts GovCon Resource Exhibition

This article was written by Arlington Economic Development.

The Washington, D.C. metro region is the epicenter of government contracting activity in the U.S. and as home to the Pentagon, Arlington offers unmatched proximity to the federal government.

The federal government is the largest consumer of goods and services in the entire world, spending roughly $650 billion annually. Combined with state and local procurement, approximately $1 trillion is spent annually.

Part of the region’s federal contracting ecosystem is a wide array of resources available to new and growing government contractors. In order to help these small businesses take advantage of government procurement opportunities, Arlington Economic Development (AED) and BizLaunch have organized an exhibition featuring a variety of these resource providers.

This GovCon Resource Exhibition will help contractors make valuable connections for future opportunities and showcase the resources available for government contractors. Capture a piece of the $650 billion spent in federal procurement.

When: Monday, June 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport

2799 Richmond Hwy., Arlington, VA 22202

Register to attend and check out some of the partners who will be in attendance.