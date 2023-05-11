Morning Notes

High-Tech Health Monitors for Jail — “Sheriff Jose Quiroz announces the launch of a pilot program with Silicon Valley Company 4Sight Labs to track the vital signs of individuals in custody, becoming the first sheriff’s office in the area to use the technology as an additional tool, adding a layer of protection and safety in the Arlington County Detention Facility.” [ACSO]
Sheriff’s Office Swamped with Evictions — “This year, ASCO is also dealing with another lingering pandemic-era problem: A high number of eviction notices. According to the department, deputies served more than 300 eviction notices in 2022–after numbers fell during the pandemic but started to climb again in 2021. So far this year, deputies have served 227 eviction notices in just four months.” [WJLA]
Local Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony — “The Arlington County Police Department and the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning paid tribute to the memory of the seven law enforcement officers in the county who made the ultimate sacrifice. The solemn Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony is held each year ahead of National Police Week.” [WJLA]
Police Week Motorcades Are Back — It’s National Police Week, which in Arlington often means numerous motorcades for the families of fallen officers crisscrossing the county for a few days. [National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund]
Still No GOP Candidates — “Another week and still no Republican candidates are emerging for any of the 13 local/legislative races on Arlington’s November ballot. And even as the days tick down to the June 20 filing deadline, the local GOP chairman is trying to rustle up contenders.” [Gazette Leader]
Senior Dems Meeting in Person Again — “For more than three years owing to COVID, the Arlington Senior Democrats group has held its monthly luncheons in an online setting. That is about to change. And to prove one is never too senior to try something new, the location will represent a departure from its typical pre-COVID spot.” [Gazette Leader]
Homelessness Up in D.C. Burbs — “The 2023 homeless census, part of the annual point-in-time (PIT) count, found 1,339 more people experiencing homelessness than in 2022. The increase has particularly evident in the counties surrounding the District, which saw a 26 percent rise in homelessness over the last year.” [Washington Post]
It’s Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Alan Kotok
Recent Stories
This past week saw 57 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $180,000 while the most expensive was…
Arlington is poised to buy two warehouses used by a dog-boarding facility in order to expand Jennie Dean Park. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is set to approve an…
Join the Washington Commanders and DC Fray for the Burgundy & Gold Bowl Flag Football Tournament at FedExField on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Additionally, we’ll…
Two races, each taking place Saturday morning, will close streets in parts of Arlington this weekend. Runners will be lining up for the 2023 Arlington Science Focus School 5K (and…
Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023-The Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Dorst MediaWorks, known for its video production and social-media marketing, has opened a office in West Africa, according to Creative Director Steve Dorst.
“The result is we will be able to provide more cost-effective, local services to our international development, humanitarian, and private-sector clients,” said Dorst.
Dorst made his first documentary in Africa in 2006 (“Volcanic Sprint” in Cameroon) and says he “jumps” at opportunities to work on the continent. (Watch: “Dorst MediaWorks in Africa”: https://vimeo.com/showcase/5692056)
The initiative started with a friendship. “Last year, I was on a shoot in Benin,” said Dorst. “My counterpart was local producer Teddy Attila. I was impressed at his charisma and commitment to craft. We hit it off exceptionally well.”
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking forward to a creative, fun, and safe summer at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington! Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
MoCA’s camps will be offered either at MoCA Arlington or Marymount University’s main campus. Campers at MoCA may even get the chance to tour the museum’s galleries and create works inspired by what they see. Campers at Marymount University will get to create art in the collegiate fine art and ceramic studios.
Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
The NCE 2022-23 season concludes with a concert of masterworks by the great European composers. The featured work will be the sublime Piano Quintet in A Major by Antonin Dvorak, a composition which features a string quartet paired with a
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30PM-7:00PM.
Handling a lifetime’s worth of possessions when contemplating a move can be daunting. Every great endeavor