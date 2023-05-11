Morning Notes

High-Tech Health Monitors for Jail — “Sheriff Jose Quiroz announces the launch of a pilot program with Silicon Valley Company 4Sight Labs to track the vital signs of individuals in custody, becoming the first sheriff’s office in the area to use the technology as an additional tool, adding a layer of protection and safety in the Arlington County Detention Facility.” [ACSO]

Sheriff’s Office Swamped with Evictions — “This year, ASCO is also dealing with another lingering pandemic-era problem: A high number of eviction notices. According to the department, deputies served more than 300 eviction notices in 2022–after numbers fell during the pandemic but started to climb again in 2021. So far this year, deputies have served 227 eviction notices in just four months.” [WJLA]

Local Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony — “The Arlington County Police Department and the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning paid tribute to the memory of the seven law enforcement officers in the county who made the ultimate sacrifice. The solemn Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony is held each year ahead of National Police Week.” [WJLA]

Police Week Motorcades Are Back — It’s National Police Week, which in Arlington often means numerous motorcades for the families of fallen officers crisscrossing the county for a few days. [National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund]

Still No GOP Candidates — “Another week and still no Republican candidates are emerging for any of the 13 local/legislative races on Arlington’s November ballot. And even as the days tick down to the June 20 filing deadline, the local GOP chairman is trying to rustle up contenders.” [Gazette Leader]

Senior Dems Meeting in Person Again — “For more than three years owing to COVID, the Arlington Senior Democrats group has held its monthly luncheons in an online setting. That is about to change. And to prove one is never too senior to try something new, the location will represent a departure from its typical pre-COVID spot.” [Gazette Leader]

Homelessness Up in D.C. Burbs — “The 2023 homeless census, part of the annual point-in-time (PIT) count, found 1,339 more people experiencing homelessness than in 2022. The increase has particularly evident in the counties surrounding the District, which saw a 26 percent rise in homelessness over the last year.” [Washington Post]

It’s Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Alan Kotok