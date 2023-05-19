Mastercard and Mercedes dealership among Best Business Award winners

Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz of Arlington and a behavioral health clinic in Courthouse are among the latest winners of the annual Arlington Best Business Awards.
The event, organized by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, was held earlier this week at Army Navy Country Club. It also included three inductions into the Chamber’s Arlington Business Hall of Fame.
Mastercard is based in Purchase, New York, but has a technology hub in Ballston. Its ubiquitous logo tops the office building at 4250 Fairfax Drive.
More, below, from a Chamber of Commerce press release.
On May 16, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 37th Annual Arlington Best Business Awards at Army Navy Country Club, sponsored by Arlington Community Federal Credit Union. The Best Business Awards are presented to area businesses that consistently deliver exceptional quality of service to their customers, are industry leaders or offer a unique approach to delivery of goods or services, achieve significant growth or stability over the lifetime of their business, display an interest and concern for the success of the Arlington community, and demonstrate a commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The 2023 Best Business Award Winners are:
- Home Energy Medics — 2023 Sustainable Business of the Year
- National Capital Treatment & Recovery — 2023 Nonprofit Business of the Year
- Mercedes-Benz of Arlington — 2023 Retail Small Business of the Year
- Arlington/DC Behavior Therapy Institute — 2023 Service Small Business of the Year
- Mastercard — 2023 Large Business of the Year
This prestigious awards dinner recognized businesses in the Arlington community that go above and beyond to serve clients and make Arlington a great place to work and live.
“We’ve been doing business in Arlington for 86 years, and we’re very proud of our history,” said Mark Zetlin, of Mercedes-Benz of Arlington. “We always aim to take the best care of our customers, and we are proud to be valued by this diverse community.”
Following the presentation of the awards, the Chamber inducted the late Bert W. Johnson, Lola C. Reinsch, and Robert H. Hawthorne into the Arlington Business Hall of Fame.
The inductees captivated the sold-out crowd as they shared inspiring tales of how their upbringing influenced their careers. From leveraging family connections within the Arlington Chamber to secure their first post-college job to joining a traveling circus on the weekends, the Hall of Fame speeches not only entertained the audience but also showcased the diverse paths that led these individuals to their success.
Mr. Johnson served as the first professional County Manager for Arlington, from 1962 to 1976. He had the insight to develop the Rosslyn neighborhood as an office center and was instrumental to the Metro subway system construction in the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor.
Ms. Reinsch is the second-generation President and CEO of the Reinsch Companies. She noted that her father specifically wanted to develop properties along Columbia Pike, due to its proximity to the Pentagon and Washington DC. Her philanthropic efforts have led to her directing capital campaigns for VHC Health and Marymount University.
Mr. Hawthorne most recently was the Market President for United Bank, before retiring in 2021. Despite his monumental career in banking, Hawthorne never forgot the community that helped raise him. He noted that he first started with the Chamber, helping his bank at the time win the Arlington Chamber membership campaign, which lead to him initiating the first Membership Development Committee of the Chamber. Hawthorne would become the Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors in 1997. He also co-founded the Leadership Center for Excellence in 2000 and served as its first Chair.
“One of the biggest things that I’ve really seen the Chamber become is a place where there is a nice balance between small, medium, and large businesses,” said Robert H. Hawthorne. “I know that the business community will continue to help the Chamber, and keep up the good work!”
The Arlington Business Hall of Fame honors men and women with a connection to Arlington County who have demonstrated a long record of successful management, expertise, and business skills, along with notable achievements and exceptional civic and community involvement.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4850 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 59 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $60,000 while the most expensive was…
A portion of S. Walter Reed Drive is closed due to a gas line rupture.
Washington-Liberty High School senior Ava Schwarz always wondered about outer space. But she did not always love the fields that made the heavens intelligible: science, technology, engineering and math. That…
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Arlington you heard us correctly! For the month of May. We will charge only $15 per tire for installation on ALL Tire Brands!!! Call or Text 703-524-7622 to get your tires today. Mention ad to get the discount. Also please price check us with other shops. We will beat their prices!!! So Call or Text Now 703-524-7622.
La Staffa Wine Dinner
Join our La Staffa wine dinner as we explore the wonderful white wines of Le Marche region in Italy. We will be hosting Riccardo Baldi the winemaker from Italy & John Grimsley of Le Storie Wine.
This will be a
From Discovery to Done with Divorce
From Discovery to Done with Divorce® workshop supports those who are in the early stages of divorce or pre-planning.
This in-person workshop will cover the ins and outs of where and how to get started when you are going through