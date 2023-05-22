Morning Notes

Educating Students About Drug Dangers — “All Arlington public schools teach students how to protect themselves from drug use beginning in the fourth grade. Sexton said they teach elementary students how to read a medication label, how to recognize a medication has expired and how to say no when strangers or even other children offer candy or pills. For middle school students and older, they focus on harm reduction for opioids and particularly fentanyl.” [Virginia Mercury, Medill News Service]

Ebbin Discusses Budget Battle — “Ebbin said Democrats wanted to provide more money for education and mental health, and might be able to cut a deal with Republicans. The GOP in return could demand tax cuts. With state finances in good shape, there is no pressing need to tackle the issue. Should there be no further agreement beyond the ‘skinny budget’ amendments adopted earlier this year, the accumulating surplus funds will simply sit in the government’s bank accounts.” [Gazette Leader]

Potomac Yard Metro Station Opens — “It was a day that seemed like it might never get here. After years of groundwork laid to have the new station built, it was a project plagued with delays that pushed the opening back more than a full year past the original planned opening. But, to thematically appropriate songs like ‘I Will Survive’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believing,’ today’s ribbon-cutting was a celebration.” [ALXnow]

It’s Monday — Sunny and pleasant, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 7 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]