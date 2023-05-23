NEW: Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after woman struck and killed

A 38-year-old Maryland man is in jail after police say he struck and killed a woman with his car last night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the 4800 block of King Street (Route 7), at the Arlington-Alexandria border. A crowd had gathered around the stricken pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman from California, as police arrived on scene, according to a police press release and scanner traffic.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Police say she was crossing the street when struck by the driver, who was arrested “on suspicion of driving impaired.”

More, below, from an Arlington County police press release.