Amazon-owned One Medical is coming to Rosslyn

A new One Medical office will open in Rosslyn this fall.

The office will provide “full lab services, preventative and everyday health visits, chronic illness management and mental health support,” a spokeswoman told ARLnow.

A “coming soon” sign is posted on the lower level of the recently-built Cortland Apartments building (1788 N. Pierce Street). The clinic will sit in between a new location of a Foxtrot market and the main entrance to the high rise.

The N. Pierce Street location is the latest for the company — which partnered with MedStar Health in June 2020 to increase its foothold in the D.C. area — but the first in Arlington. There are several full-service clinics in the area, including one each in Tysons and the Mosaic District.

At the time, the clinic noted in a press release that it offers a straightforward appointment-making experience as well as as comprehensive and affordable medical services through its work with MedStar.

Amazon, which is preparing to debut the first phase of its second headquarters in Pentagon City next month, purchased One Medical in February. The acquisition marked a shift for the company, which tried, unsuccessfully, to start its own telemedicine and primary care provider.

Hat tip to Edward MacNabb and Josh.