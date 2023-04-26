Makers Union appears to be coming to Amazon HQ2

It appears another new restaurant is coming to Amazon HQ2.
Makers Union has applied for a Virginia ABC permit for a location inside Amazon’s second headquarters at 510 14th Street S. in Pentagon City.
The pub is owned by the local restaurant group Thompson Hospitality, which also operates Matchbox, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Wiseguy Pizza, and a number of other local restaurant concepts.
This would be the second location of Makers Union, the first location of which is in Reston. The menu consists of gastropub-styled lunch with more upscale choices for dinner.
ARLnow has reached out to Thompson Hospitality to confirm the opening and other details but has yet to hear back as of publication. Eater reported last year that the company was “in talks with Amazon to put some of its restaurants into HQ2.”
Reston-based Thompson Hospitality launched three decades ago with the purchase of several Bob’s Big Boys. It has since become a nearly billion-dollar company, with most of its restaurants still in the D.C. area. The group has recently added locations in Florida and Ohio, with more expansion potentially on the way.
Locally, it recently opened a couple of new restaurants in McLean.
Over the last year, Amazon has announced a slew of new businesses and restaurants that are coming to the first phase of the company’s second headquarters, dubbed Metropolitan Park.
Many of them are local, including Peruvian Brothers, Good Company Doughnuts, Conde’s Bike Shop, Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream and Taqueria Xochi.
Amazon’s Metropolitan Park office complex is on track to open this summer along with many of the businesses. However, the second phase of the company’s massive Pentagon City presence is currently on “pause.”
Recent Stories
Therapist Matt Levine works with couples at Arlington-based Summit Counseling, where he helps people overcome their relationship hurdles using Emotionally Focused Therapy, or EFT, the gold standard in couples therapy.
The Arlington Festival of the Arts is back this weekend in Clarendon, bringing with it a number of road closures. The annual, free outdoor local arts festival is set to…
Artists and arts organizations: applications are now open for Arlington Arts Grants programs for 2024!
Bruegger’s Bagels has closed up shop in Ballston.
Active Arlington Moms:
Are you struggling with pain during and after pregnancy?
Dealing with leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, jumping, running, or exercise?
Feeling like your core and muscle strength and endurance isn’t quite what it used to be?
Prevent the summer slide! Sign-up your child for summer tutoring with our certified teachers! Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments. Our certified general and special education teachers pride themselves in designing and delivering multisensory, hands-on instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
“Whistle Down the Wind”
The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information