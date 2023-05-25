Morning Notes

Local Reps Blast Airport Proposal — “Members of Congress representing Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia today wrote to leaders of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to express strong local opposition to ‘any changes to the current High Density (‘Slot’) and Perimeter rules at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (‘National’).'” [Press Release]

Fairfax Board Also Against DCA Bill — “The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday (Tuesday) to oppose the push to increase the number of flights that travel beyond 1,250 miles from the airport in Arlington. In a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation, the board argued that the effort would undermine Dulles International Airport (IAD), resulting in ‘detrimental’ impacts on the local economy.” [FFXnow]

Booster Group Releases DCA Poll — “The Capital Access Alliance (CAA), a coalition of transportation and business leaders from Virginia and around the country seeking to make air travel to and from Washington, D.C. more accessible and affordable, released new survey results today of more than 1,000 Virginia residents that found the majority of voters in the Commonwealth support modernizing the 1960s perimeter rule and adding more flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).” [Capital Access Alliance]

GOPers Rankled By Ranked Choice — “‘This seems insane,’ one voice from the back remarked as the county’s elections director, Gretchen Reinemeyer, outlined that new voting procedure at the party’s monthly meeting, held May 22. Another suggested that the new – and, to many, confusing – voting change may have been implemented for nefarious means. ‘Chaos eventually leads to tyranny,’ one GOP member opined during a question-and-answer session.” [Gazette Leader]

Minor Injuries After Cyclist Struck — “ACPD on scene of a cyclist struck at the intersection of Wilson Blvd and N. Monroe Street in Virginia Square. Her injuries sound relatively minor.” [Twitter]

Police Seek Crystal City Groper — “1500 block of Crystal Drive. At approximately 5:22 p.m. on May 23, police were dispatched to the report of an assault just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim was inside the business when an unknown male suspect grabbed her buttocks before fleeing the scene on foot.” [ACPD]

Nearby: Armed Man Arrested at Preschool — “A Florida man arrested in McLean yesterday (Tuesday) had guns in his car and was allegedly on his way to the CIA, Fairfax County police say. The man was reported for trespassing at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church (1125 Savile Lane) around 11:11 a.m. The church is also the site of Dolley Madison Preschool and the Speech and Language Center of Northern Virginia.” [FFXnow]

It’s Thursday — Cooler, with clouds clearing in the morning and a high near 71. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. [Weather.gov]