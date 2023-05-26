JUST IN: Man with rifle stolen from police car arrested at Pentagon City mall

A ballistic-vest-wearing man armed with a rifle that was allegedly stolen from a police car was arrested this morning at the Pentagon City mall.
The first call came in shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a man armed with a long gun who was “waving it around” and walking up and down 12th Street S., near the Pentagon City Metro entrance.
Callers told 911 dispatchers that he was wearing a red plaid shirt, tan cargo pants, and a ballistic vest with federal agency markings, while holding a rifle. Subsequent dispatches suggested he was walking in the direction of the mall after trying to drop off a bag he was carrying in the lobby of the apartment building at 710 12th Street S.
Eventually, an officer radioed that she had the suspect stopped in the mall parking garage and requested backup to take him into custody.
No one was hurt. The rifle — allegedly stolen from an Arlington County police cruiser that was parked nearby — was recovered.
“At approximately 9:06 a.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of 12th Street S. for the report of a person with a gun,” Arlington County Police Department spokeswoman Alli Shorb tells ARLnow. “The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect forced entry into an off-duty officer’s parked police vehicle using a shovel and removed a secured rifle and other items.”
“With the assistance of community members contacting 911 to report a suspicious male walking in the area with a rifle and non-ACPD ballistic vest, responding officers quickly located and took the suspect into custody without incident,” Shorb continued. “The suspect was taken into custody in the parking garage and officers recovered the rifle which he was in possession of… No injuries were reported and charges are pending.”
#caughtoncamera: Watch as man with reported stolen police rifle & vest jogs into mall in Pentagon City, VA. @ArlingtonVaPD arrest him a short time later. Arlington camera via @SafetyVid. Details here- https://t.co/j5XrcTP8OI @ARLnowDOTcom @charlienbc @TomJackmanWP @BruceLeshan pic.twitter.com/QKGg3eBx1D
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) May 26, 2023
The incident comes 20 days after a man armed with a rifle opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people, including children.
