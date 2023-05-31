Biz Talk: MarginEdge returns to Arlington

This article was written by Sindy Yeh, Senior Business Ambassador for Arlington Economic Development.

MarginEdge, a leading restaurant management and bill payment software company, recently held its ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open its new office headquarters at 4200 Wilson Boulevard in Ballston.

Arlington Board members Takis Karantonis and Matt de Ferranti were on hand to cut the ribbon and presented a “Key to the County” to MarginEdge.

Founded by restaurateurs Bo Davis and Roy Phillips, along with partner Brian Mills, MarginEdge offers a cloud-based, software platform that helps restaurants with back-of-house functions to make running a restaurant more efficient. Its restaurant management system works with the point of sale and accounting systems to streamline inventory, ordering and cost analysis to help minimize paperwork and manual data entry.

According to CEO Bo Davis, “the restaurant management solution was developed with the goal to automate manual tasks so that restaurant operators have more time to do what they love and more of what makes them profitable.”

The new, 22,000 square foot office is located above Ballston Quarter and is equipped with a commercial kitchen and restaurant space. The office was built and designed for collaboration between MarginEdge’s 140+ employees and for its clients to come in and use the space for cooking, networking or special events. MarginEdge has helped more than 5,200 clients across the U.S. and Canada, including local businesses such as SER, Big Buns, Lost Dog Café, and South Block.

Since its founding eight years ago, MarginEdge has raised more than $70 million in funding. The funding is invested in adding more functions and tools in its software platform and to grow its workforce for continued expansion.

Earlier this month, MarginEdge was named to the Inc. Best Workplaces 2023 and the Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 2023 for the second year in a row.