Here’s how you can watch the 25th Armed Forces Cycling Classic races this weekend

Hundreds of cyclists will descend on Crystal City and Clarendon this weekend for the 25th annual Armed Forces Cycling Classic.
There will be several races over the course of the weekend. Spectators can watch participants race through Arlington on three separate routes: one in Crystal City, another in Clarendon, and a third spanning Crystal City to Rosslyn. A schedule lists the start times for every race.
From 7 a.m. on Saturday, spectators can watch the Crystal City Challenge Ride, which starts and finishes on 12th Street S. east of S. Eads Street, according to a route map.
The route extends past the Pentagon and continues all the way to Rosslyn before circling back. Competitors must complete as many laps as possible before the race ends at 10 a.m.
Attendees may also observe the competitive pro races through Crystal City, along a rectangular route that starts and ends on 12th Street S., then loops onto on S. East Street, 15th Street S. and Crystal Drive. The first heat takes off at 10:25 a.m.
Then, on Sunday, spectators can watch pro and amateur cyclists race through Clarendon from the start and finish line at the intersection of N. Herndon Street and Wilson Blvd, beginning at 10:05 a.m.
The course circles through Washington Blvd, N. Highland Street, and Clarendon Blvd.
In a traffic advisory, Arlington County Police Department suggests attendees and spectators ditch their cars when heading to the weekend’s races.
The Crystal City Metro station (Blue and Yellow lines) is located near the Challenge Ride/Crystal Cup racecourse at the corner of 18th Street and Clark Street and will be accessible on Saturday, June 3. The Clarendon Metro Station (Orange and Silver lines) is located within the Clarendon Cup racecourse at the corner of Wilson Boulevard and N. Highland Street. Vehicular traffic (to include buses) will not be able to access the Clarendon Metro Station after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.
For those who are not able to watch in person, the races will be live-streamed on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2:15 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
The police department also published which roads will be closed for the events this weekend.
2023 Challenge Ride and Crystal Cup
The 2023 Armed Forces Cycling Classic: Challenge Ride and Crystal Cup bicycle races will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The following roadways will be closed in order to accommodate the event:
From approximately 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 12th Street S., from S. Elm Street to Crystal Drive
- Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 15th Street S.
- Westbound 15th Street S., from Crystal Drive to S. Fern Street
- S. Eads Street, from 15th Street S. to Army Navy Drive
From approximately 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Richmond Highway, from 20th Street S. to I-395
- Route 110, from Richmond Hwy to Wilson Blvd/I-66.
Additionally, there will be points within the area of road closures for residents and guests of the affected residential buildings and hotels to cross.
- Army Navy Drive at 12th Street S. — access for 1201 S. Eads Street parking garage (The Point)
- Long Bridge Drive at 12th Street S. — access for 1200-1400 blocks of S. Clark Street (Crowne Plaza Hotel)
- 15th Street S. at S. Eads Street — access for 1425 S. Eads Street (Paramount Apartments)
- 14th Street S. at S. Eads Street — access for 1434 S. Eads Street (Embassy Suites Hotel)
- 13th Street S. at S. Eads Street — access for 1201, 1205, 1211 and 1221 S. Eads Street (The Point, Cortland Pentagon City and Bella Vista Condominium)
2023 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic
The 2023 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic bicycle race will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The following roadways will be closed in order to accommodate the event:
From approximately 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wilson Blvd, from N. Highland Street to Washington Blvd
From approximately 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wilson Blvd, from N. Edgewood Street to N. Highland Street
- Wilson Blvd, from 10th Street N. to Washington Blvd
- N. Fillmore Street, from Clarendon Blvd to Wilson Blvd — there will be no access to Clarendon Blvd from N. Fillmore Street
- Clarendon Blvd, from Washington Blvd to N. Edgewood Street
- Washington Blvd, from Kirkwood Road to N. Garfield Street
- Washington Blvd, from N. Garfield Street to 10th Street N. — westbound only
- N. Highland Street, from Washington Blvd to 13th Street N. — access to the public parking garage in the 1300 block of N. Highland Street will be available
- N. Garfield Street, from Clarendon Blvd to Wilson Blvd
Recent Stories
A new pet urgent care is hoping to open this weekend in Buckingham. Urgent Animal Care of Arlington at 249 N. Glebe Road hopes to start caring for furry best…
A development proposed for Crystal City is entering the home stretch. Tonight (Thursday), the Arlington Planning Commission is slated to review and vote on plans from Dweck Properties to add…
Update on Delayed Rosslyn Development — “The approved Arlington County site plan setting up the eventual demolition of two obsolete office buildings — one home to the Deep Throat garage…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 14291 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Please join us on Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 4 pm for the Glencarlyn Home Tour in Arlington’s historic Glencarlyn neighborhood. Among the featured homes will be a sparkling new home by A&N Builders at 5604-4th St. South. The inviting front porch opens to a light-filled space featuring high ceiling, wood floors, gas fireplace, Pella windows, Shrock cabinets, Quartz countertop, and JennAir appliances. Doors from the family room open to a large covered porch with a few steps to the level, landscaped rear yard. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, laundry room, and linen storage. The big lower level has a rec room, gym space, and a fifth bedroom and bathroom plus even more storage. After leaving the home, stroll to the Ball-Sellers home, the oldest residence in Arlington, the community gardens at the library, Carlin Hall, and the 94 acre Glencarlyn Park. A lovely way to while away a late spring afternoon.
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on Wednesday, June 7th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If this time doesn’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,