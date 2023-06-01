Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (May-Jun 2023)

This past week saw 57 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $169,000 while the most expensive was $2,150,000.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 136 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold over the past month.
Most expensive condos sold
- 1881 N Nash Street #TS08 — $2,225,000 (2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,039 SQ FT)
- 1781 N Pierce Street — $1,748,000 (2 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,022 SQ FT)
- 1600 Clarendon Boulevard #W307 — $1,732,000 (2 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,968 SQ FT)
- 1111 19th Street N #2406 — $1,625,000 (2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,523 SQ FT)
- 3625 10th Street N #904 — $1,200,000 (2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,855 SQ FT)
Least expensive condos sold
