Arts Focus: The sounds of summer at Lubber Run Amphitheater and Columbia Pike Blues Fest!

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

Kickstart your summer on the good foot with free outdoor concerts taking place in Arlington over the next two weekends with the Friday June 9 launch of the Lubber Run Amphitheater Free Summer Concert Series (continuing through August 11).

Then, enjoy the 26th Annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival taking place on Saturday, June 17! Both of these free activities are the product of decades-long partnerships between Arlington County Cultural Affairs Division and numerous community partnerships.

Free Summer Concerts at Lubber Run Amphitheater

June 9-August 11

East LA’s acclaimed Afro-Mexican rock fusion band Las Cafeteras kicks off the Lubber Run Amphitheater Free Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 9! The LA Times describes the band as a “Uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia & rock.” The opening weekend continues with The 19th Street Band (Saturday, June 10) and a family performance by the Arlington Children’s Chorus (Sunday, June 11). The concerts continue with an array of music ranging from Latin Grammy-nominated family music duo 123 Andres (Sunday, June 18), singer Lauren Calve (Saturday, July 1), and the Hot Club of Baltimore (Friday, July 21).

Presented by Arlington Arts in collaboration with the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation, and with the collaboration of the Lubber Run Amphitheater Foundation, the Lubber Run Amphitheater Concerts take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between June 9 and August 11. Concerts times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday, with Sunday morning family performances beginning at 11 a.m., three of which are co-presented with Arlington Public Library.

The Lubber Run Amphitheater is nestled within the Arlington Forrest neighborhood, at N. Columbus Street and 2nd Street North. Click here for the complete schedule and detailed information, directions and info about the Lubber Run Concert Series!

Columbia Pike Blues Festival

Saturday, June 17 * 1-8:30 p.m.

“Arlington’s best block party” enters its 26th year on Columbia Pike. Winning accolades for her appearances on TV’s The Voice and with the legendary Prince, vocalist JUDITH HILL headlines The Columbia Pike Blues Festival on Saturday June 17 (1-8:30 p.m.). Featured in the Oscar and Grammy Award-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom,” it’s a ‘family affair’ for Hill whose blues musician parents are in her backup band. The family vibe continues with a full line-up of performers of national and regional note that includes: husband and wife singer and guitarist Annika Chambers & Paul DesLauriers, Arlington’s master guitarist and vocalist Bobby Thompson, Baltimore’s Gayle Harrod Band, and acoustic DC-duo Spice Cake Blues.

Co-presented by the Columbia Pike Partnership and Arlington Arts, the Columbia Pike Blues Festival is perfect for the whole family. Bring your whole family to this free event covering three blocks at the intersection of So. Walter Reed Drive and Columbia Pike, in Arlington.

The Columbia Pike Blues Festival takes place at South Walter Reed Drive at Columbia Pike. Click here for more information.