JUST IN: Local air quality reaches Code Red level as wildfire smoke thickens

Air quality measurements have reached Code Red levels in the D.C. area, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
It’s no surprise to anyone who can see and smell the smoke outside. The thick haze has been wafting into the region from the north, amid severe wildfires in Canada.
The Council of Government says it expects tomorrow to be a Code Red day as well.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has issued a Code Red Air Quality Health Advisory for the metropolitan Washington region. Current air quality conditions have reached Code Red, unhealthy levels for everyone. In addition, tomorrow, June 8, is currently forecast to be a Code Red day.
The region has experienced 6 Code Orange days (unhealthy for sensitive groups) so far this year, and no Code Red days until today.
Smoke coming from fires in Quebec, Canada is contributing to the increased levels of fine particle pollution.
COG advises the following health precautions:
- Everyone may experience health effects and should limit outdoor activity.
- Members of sensitive groups like individuals with respiratory and heart ailments, emphysema, asthma, or chronic bronchitis may experience more serious health effects.
Residents can check current air quality conditions and the forecast on COG’s website or by downloading a free air quality app from COG’s Clean Air Partners program.
Among other impacts, at least one Arlington elementary school postponed a planned outdoor field day due to the unhealthy air.
It’s not only people who are being urged to stay inside. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is reminding residents to keep their pets inside as well.
The DC area is under a Code Red Air Quality warning due to the wildfires in Canada. We will be limiting our dogs’ time outside to short bathroom breaks and encourage our community to do the same! Keep your pets (and yourself) indoors as much as possible today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FU4CNMlAP8
— AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) June 7, 2023
Recent Stories
County Board May Up Contract Threshold — “A measure up for a vote at the June 10 County Board hearing would quadruple – from $250,000 to $1 million – the…
A 5 BD/3.5 BA expanded home with a breakfast room, loft and balcony is included in Just Reduced.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 11985 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Updated at 9:45 a.m. — The Code Orange alert has been changed to a Code Red alert. Wednesday is forecast to be a “Code Orange” day in Arlington and across…
🌿 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐥 🌿Local business is the heart of a strong community, and at Emerald Massage Center, we’re proud to be a vital part of that heartbeat. Our passionate team of Licensed Massage Therapists is dedicated to providing you with a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.🌟 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 🌟Our wide range of massage services includes Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy, and more — all tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, muscle tension, or chronic pain, our skilled therapists will help you achieve total wellness.🏆 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏆Your satisfaction is our top priority, and we’re committed to providing a clean, comfortable, and serene environment for you to unwind. We use only the highest-quality natural products to ensure a luxurious experience that nourishes your body and mind.💚 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 💚By choosing Emerald Massage Center, you’re not only investing in your well-being but also strengthening our community. We appreciate your support and are grateful for the opportunity to serve you.Book your appointment today and discover the transformative power of Emerald Massage Center. Together, we can create a healthier, happier, and more connected community. 💆🏻♀️💆🏽🍃✨ Visit www.EmeraldMassageCenter.com to schedule your rejuvenating session now! ✨
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more. In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,