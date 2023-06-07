NOW: Police on scene of reported fight and shot fired in Green Valley

(Updated at 11 a.m.) Police have swarmed the Green Valley neighborhood after a report of at least one gunshot being fired.
The incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of S. Kenmore Street.
Initial reports suggest that two men were fighting at a bus stop and at least one had a gun, which was fired. Both men have injuries but so far there’s no indication that anyone was shot.
After a brief search of the neighborhood, police now have two people detained, according to scanner traffic.
The same intersection of S. Kenmore Street and 22nd Street S. was the scene of shots exchanged between two vehicles in January. In October, a report of an armed man firing gunshots in the neighborhood led to a non-fatal shooting of the suspect by police.
POLICE ACTIVITY: At approximately 10:29 a.m. ACPD responded to the 2200 block of S. Kenmore Street for the report of a fight. Responding officers have detained two individuals and recovered a firearm. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ClYFnBUvSG
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) June 7, 2023
