NEW: Arlington police annual report confirms rise in crime

An Arlington County Police Department report released today puts on paper what we reported in March: crime was generally up in Arlington last year.
“The overall crime rate in Arlington County, reported as Group A Offenses (defined on page 18 of the Annual Report), increased 17.8% in 2022 as compared to the previous year,” the police department noted in a press release. “The total number of offenses (offenses per 100,000 persons) remains below the 2022 Virginia average.”
More from the press release:
Reported crimes against persons increased 16.4% in 2022 from 2021 totals with the primary drivers being increases in simple and aggravated assaults. Reported Crimes Against Property offenses increased 23%, compared to 2021 with marked increases in motor vehicle thefts, larcenies, fraud and destruction of property offenses. Continuing a multi-year decline, reported crimes against society offenses decreased by 21.5%. The number of Group B Adult Arrests increased 5.4% as compared to last year, reflective of our commitment to thoroughly investigate criminal incidents and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.
The report also suggests that the police department, while prioritizing recruitment efforts, is still struggling to attract a sufficient number of qualified recruits to become sworn officers. ACPD’s sworn staff, according to the new report, is 313, compared with 325 last year.
The annual report additionally shows higher levels of vehicle crashes — including those causing injury — compared to 2021, but fewer compared to 2019.
Traffic citations and warnings are lower last year at 17,506, compared to 19,935 in 2021, perhaps owing at least in part to a reduced police force. DUI arrests, meanwhile, are up: 424 last year compared to 382 in 2021.
Drug offenses were down significantly — 396 in 2022 compared to 575 in 2021 and 939 in 2020. That follows Virginia making it legal to possess small amounts of marijuana in mid-2021.
ACPD reported lower levels of opioid incidents and fatal overdoses last year, compared to 2021, but much higher levels compared to 2019.
The rise in the more serious, often violent “crimes against persons” was driven in large part by increases in simple assault and aggravated assault. There were also two murders and three negligent manslaughter offenses in 2022 compared to none for both categories in 2021.
Among property crimes, burglaries and break-ins were down in 2022 but destruction of property, fraud, theft and robbery were all up compared to 2021, according to police.
