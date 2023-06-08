Verizon set to receive a one-year extension on Fios service in Arlington

On March 11, 2020, Covid was declared a global pandemic. More than three years later, the knock-on effects of Covid are still being felt, including when it comes to television and internet service in Arlington.

The Arlington County Board on Saturday is expected to extend the franchise agreement with Verizon to provide its Fios service to county residents for another year. The relatively short-term extension is being proposed because negotiations over a longer-term extension were “significantly impacted” by the pandemic, county staff say.

The Board approved a similar extension for Comcast Xfinity service in November.

More on the Verizon extension vote, below, from the staff report to the County Board.