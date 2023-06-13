New townhomes coming soon to Arlington

Located just a few blocks off Columbia Pike near S. Carlin Springs Road, NVHomes will return to Arlington with a collection of luxury townhomes at Carlin Place.

These four-level residences will offer 2-5 bedrooms, two included outdoor living spaces, and 2-car garages — all just steps to the numerous amenities along Columbia Pike.

Starting from the $900s, sales will begin this August with a selection of homes available for September/October move-in. Notable features include upgraded cabinetry, wide plank flooring, quartz countertops, energy efficient LED lighting, designer tile showers, and stately brick exteriors. Choices for home automation, electric car chargers, and outdoor fireplaces will be available.

Residents will enjoy close proximity to a vast array of shops and dining right outside their front doors, as well as easy commutes to Pentagon City, Ballston, and Washington, D.C. Not to mention the region’s best access to Northern Virginia’s impressive trail network and parks — with Glencarlyn Dog Park being just a 9 minute walk from Carlin Place.

