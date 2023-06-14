Pair of military flyovers planned Thursday

Get ready for the roar of military aircraft tomorrow.
Two separate military flyovers of Arlington National Cemetery are planned for Thursday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
“The US Navy will conduct a military flyover at the Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM,” according to the District of Columbia’s AlertDC system. “The US Air Force will conduct a military flyover… at 1:10 PM.”
Despite being quite commonplace, such flyovers of the cemetery, arranged for certain military funerals, often catch Arlington residents off guard, leading to emails and social media inquiries to ARLnow.
Part of the reason for that is a lack of notice before flyovers. While some are noted in advance by the cemetery on social media or via email by AlertDC, others come as a surprise.
There is a push for more transparency around ceremonial flyovers, journalist Rob Pegoraro reported last week for Greater Greater Washington.
“People in the region have all kinds of reasons for wanting to know ahead of time when a loud flyover’s about to happen, from calming infants and pets, to transparency about military activity, to pure appreciation,” wrote Pegoraro.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8875 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Arlington County, like the rest of us, is realizing $250,000 does not get you as far as it used to. With inflation, gone are the days that a construction contract…
A barbecue joint in Clarendon may have its occasional parties go up in smoke. Arlington County says Smokecraft Modern Barbecue at 1051 N. Highland Street could lose its live entertainment permit…
We could tell you how great CarCare To Go is. We could tell you about how they are transforming the way people care for their cars with free valet pick-up…
Camps are just the beginning of what’s in store at Art House 7 this summer. We’re thrilled to offer an array of exciting classes for both kids and adults!Rediscover your creativity with some of our AH7 favorites, such as drawing, hand-sewing, modern embroidery, and our popular 3-week Jump into Crochet classes. But that’s not all! We’ve added some fresh and exciting options to our summer class selection, guaranteed to spark your imagination.
To enhance your artistic journey, we have intensified some of our Ceramics: The Wheel classes to a full 3-hour duration. This extended time allows for more creativity and skill development in each class session. If you’re eager for a captivating twist, give Contemporary Still-Life Drawing & Painting a go. Or why not try an immersive outdoor painting adventure? We have a unique opportunity for you to bring your painting skills to life while learning and creating in the great outdoors with our Landscape Painting: Studio and Plein Air class!
We invite you to visit our website and explore our full Summer Session schedule, brimming with a diverse range of classes and camps. Classes and camps begin June 20th. Unleash your inner artist, broaden your horizons, and embark on a summer adventure like no other. Let’s make this a summer to remember at Art House 7!
🌿 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐥 🌿 Local business is the heart of a strong community, and at Emerald Massage Center, we’re proud to be a vital part of that heartbeat. Our passionate team of Licensed Massage Therapists is dedicated to providing you with a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.
🌟 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 🌟
Our wide range of massage services includes Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy, and more — all tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, muscle tension, or chronic pain, our skilled therapists will help you achieve total wellness.
🏆 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏆
Loopalooza at The Crossing Clarendon
The Crossing Clarendon presents Loopalooza! – a free event featuring a vibrant mix of bites, sites, and interactive experiences on Saturday, June 17th from 12-5 PM.
Loopalooza! brings together an incredible array of local makers and vendors, music, food trucks,
Silver and Brass Restoration Services – Polishing, Plating, Repair
Do you have an heirloom that is blackened with years of tarnish, or in need of replating or repair?
Let the experts restore your tarnished worn and broken heirlooms, tea sets, flatware, trays, candelabras, hollowware, tortoise shell combs, boar brushes,