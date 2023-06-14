Pair of military flyovers planned Thursday

Get ready for the roar of military aircraft tomorrow.

Two separate military flyovers of Arlington National Cemetery are planned for Thursday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

“The US Navy will conduct a military flyover at the Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM,” according to the District of Columbia’s AlertDC system. “The US Air Force will conduct a military flyover… at 1:10 PM.”

Despite being quite commonplace, such flyovers of the cemetery, arranged for certain military funerals, often catch Arlington residents off guard, leading to emails and social media inquiries to ARLnow.

Part of the reason for that is a lack of notice before flyovers. While some are noted in advance by the cemetery on social media or via email by AlertDC, others come as a surprise.

There is a push for more transparency around ceremonial flyovers, journalist Rob Pegoraro reported last week for Greater Greater Washington.

“People in the region have all kinds of reasons for wanting to know ahead of time when a loud flyover’s about to happen, from calming infants and pets, to transparency about military activity, to pure appreciation,” wrote Pegoraro.