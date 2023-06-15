Morning Notes

Last Days of School — Today is the last day of school for Arlington Public Schools middle schoolers. Yesterday was the last day for high schoolers and tomorrow is the last day for elementary students. Summer break for K-12 students will run through the first day of school on Aug. 28. [YouTube]
DCA Bill Picking Up Support — From Jake Sherman: “NEWS in @PunchbowlNews Midday CRUZ, CANTWELL discussing deal to ease DCA perimeter restriction. Would be a win for @Delta.” [Twitter]
GOP Voting in Dem Primary? — “Because Virginia does not register voters by political affiliation, any registered voter is eligible to cast a ballot in the June 20 race. The Arlington County Republican Committee chairman has cautioned members of his committee from doing so, but anecdotal evidence suggests some may be taking part in an effort to dislodge Dehghani-Tafti, who has held the post for four years.” [Gazette Leader]
Board Candidates Talk to TV Station — “Maureen Coffey, Susan Cunningham and Jonathan Dromgoole, three candidates running for the Democratic nomination for two seats on the Arlington County Board, explained to 7News where they stand on some of the county’s biggest issues. This includes the recently passed ‘Missing Middle’ zoning changes.” [WJLA]
Delegate Candidate Preps for Office — “McClure goes into next week’s Democratic primary as one of two names on the ballot for the new 2nd District House of Delegates seat. Her opponent, Kevin Saucedo-Broach, dropped out after ballots had been prepared, meaning the primary goes on but voters will be notified that he is no longer running… At the present time, no Republicans or independents have filed for the seat.” [Gazette Leader]
Elevated Algae Levels in River — “If your tap water has an unusually earthy or musty taste and smell, algae living in the Potomac River may be to blame. According to officials with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, residents in parts of Montgomery County and Prince George’s County may notice the change… In the District and Arlington County, drinking water comes from the Potomac, but is treated separately from the water in Maryland.” [DCist]
Legion Post Baseball Team Undefeated — “With a strong and busy 7-0 start to the 2023 American Legion late spring and summer baseball season and an experienced roster, Arlington Post 139 is in position to continue its recent trend as a top team in District 17.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. At night: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. [Weather.gov]
