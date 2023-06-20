Ask Eli: DC Metro market overview

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel. Enjoy!
Question: What trends are you seeing across the DC Metro real estate market?
Answer: The D.C. suburbs are holding strong despite sticky interest rates, but D.C. itself is showing some signs of weakness. Let’s jump into the charts and data that I think best highlight what we’re seeing so far this year:
Low Listing Supply Is The Main Story
Chart #1: One of the most interesting charts I’ve seen is below that compares this spring (March-May) to previous October-December new listing volume. Historically, we see the least number of homes listed for sale during the 4th quarter of each year and the most homes listed for sale March-May each year. New listing volume has been so low in 2023 that March-May 2023 has a similar listing volume to what we usually see from October-December.
Chart #2: We’re currently in our 15th straight month of negative year-over-year new listing activity and the last positive month was up only .5% year-over-year.
Chart #3: All D.C. area submarkets are desperate for new listings, but Fairfax County has it the worst with a drop in new listings volume by more than 40% year-over-year. D.C. has had the lowest drop but it’s still down by nearly 30%.
Chart #4: The result is about 26% fewer people have gotten to buy a home in 2023 than the 6 year average.
Demand Declining Fastest in D.C.
Demand has fallen everywhere compared to 2021/early 2022, but the drop in supply has been greater in most sub-markets than the drop in demand, which has kept market values up. However, Months of Supply, a metric that measures demand against supply, is on the rise in D.C. indicating that demand is falling faster than new listing volume and putting light downward pressure on prices.
Despite the increase in Months of Supply for D.C., it’s still below three months, which is a favorable seller’s market. A buyer’s market occurs when Months of Supply reaches 5-6 months.
Demand Down, Supply Down Even More, So Prices Are…
Depending on how you look at it and what sub-market you’re referencing, most prices can be considered flat or moderately up.
If your reference point is May 2022 to May 2023, you’ll find some sub-markets with prices slightly down. A lot of that has to do with the fact that closings in May 2022 were made up mostly of contracts in March/April 2022 which was the peak of the COVID market insanity with low rates and surging demand.
If your reference point is a bit wider and includes data from earlier or later in 2022, you’ll see many prices are trending up through 2023.
Condo prices are up 6.2% year-over-year in the D.C. Metro, whereas single-family detached is actually down -2% year-over-year because the May 2022 condo market was still softer due to COVID-related shifts in demand (dropped for condos) and supply (huge condo sell-off) while the single-family detached market was on fire during at that time.
If you’d like to discuss buying, selling, investing, or renting, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected].
If you’d like a question answered in my weekly column or to discuss buying, selling, renting, or investing, please send an email to [email protected]. To read any of my older posts, visit the blog section of my website at EliResidential.com. Call me directly at (703) 539-2529.
Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel.
Eli Tucker is a licensed Realtor in Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland with RLAH Real Estate, 4040 N Fairfax Dr #10C A
Recent Stories
A young black bear, perhaps the one spotted near Windy Run Park over the weekend, is currently running through backyards in a North Arlington neighborhood.
Growing community concerns and a visit from county code enforcement have prompted a local property manager to clean and secure its vacant storefronts on Columbia Pike. Some retail bays at…
Just under 10% of voters have cast ballots in today’s Democratic primary as of 9 a.m. That includes 7% who voted early or by mail and 2% voting at the…
It’s Primary Day — Voting is now underway for today’s local Democratic primary. Links to candidate essays are as follows. Commonwealth’s Attorney: Josh Katcher and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti. County Board: Tony…
Unlock your true running potential with Foundations’ sports performance services. We help athletes of all levels conquer past injuries and achieve unparalleled results with our transformative approach to running and sports performance enhancement. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes that every runner desires.
- Overcome Injuries: Rehabilitate and conquer past injuries, providing relief and restoring full functionality. Say goodbye to limitations and hello to a stronger, pain-free stride.
- Enhanced Performance: Experience a significant boost in performance, as our specialized techniques optimize your running mechanics for maximum efficiency and speed.
- Prevent Future Injuries: Our holistic approach focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of injuries, helping you develop resilience and reduce the risk of future setbacks.
- Improved Mobility and Flexibility: Increase your range of motion and flexibility through targeted hands-on therapies, allowing you to move with greater ease and fluidity.
- Total Body Wellness: Our science-based methods treat your body as a whole, addressing imbalances and promoting overall well-being. Feel better, both on and off the track.
- Specialized programming for women during and after pregnancy to keep moms on track.
At Foundations Physical Therapy, we are driven by results. Our personalized programs have empowered countless runners to exceed their expectations and reach new heights.
Don’t let injuries hold you back from achieving your running dreams. Rediscover the joy of running and experience extraordinary results with Foundations Physical Therapy.
Camps are just the beginning of what’s in store at Art House 7 this summer. We’re thrilled to offer an array of exciting classes for both kids and adults!Rediscover your creativity with some of our AH7 favorites, such as drawing, hand-sewing, modern embroidery, and our popular 3-week Jump into Crochet classes. But that’s not all! We’ve added some fresh and exciting options to our summer class selection, guaranteed to spark your imagination.
To enhance your artistic journey, we have intensified some of our Ceramics: The Wheel classes to a full 3-hour duration. This extended time allows for more creativity and skill development in each class session. If you’re eager for a captivating twist, give Contemporary Still-Life Drawing & Painting a go. Or why not try an immersive outdoor painting adventure? We have a unique opportunity for you to bring your painting skills to life while learning and creating in the great outdoors with our Landscape Painting: Studio and Plein Air class!
We invite you to visit our website and explore our full Summer Session schedule, brimming with a diverse range of classes and camps. Classes and camps begin June 20th. Unleash your inner artist, broaden your horizons, and embark on a summer adventure like no other. Let’s make this a summer to remember at Art House 7!
Silver and Brass Restoration Services – Polishing, Plating, Repair
Do you have an heirloom that is blackened with years of tarnish, or in need of replating or repair?
Let the experts restore your tarnished worn and broken heirlooms, tea sets, flatware, trays, candelabras, hollowware, tortoise shell combs, boar brushes,
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on June 21 at 5:30pm for part two in our first-time