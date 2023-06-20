Morning Notes

It’s Primary Day — Voting is now underway for today’s local Democratic primary. Links to candidate essays are as follows. Commonwealth’s Attorney: Josh Katcher and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti. County Board: Tony Weaver, Jonathan Dromgoole, JD Spain, Maureen Coffey, Susan Cunningham, and Natalie Roy. Sheriff: Jose Quiroz, James Herring, and Wanda Younger. State Senate: Barbara Favola.
More Bad Driving on I-395 — From Dave Statter on Monday: “The driver of a white SUV, going a bit faster than everyone else, lost control & went airborne for a moment after smashing into a guardrail on I-395N at Boundary Channel last night.” Statter on Saturday: “This Camaro sure took an interesting path. It came from the Rt 27 ramp to I-395S (from Col. Pike) & crossed 2 other ramps. The evidence shows up quite well on the @VaDOT cam.” [Twitter, Twitter]
‘Memorial’ Signs to Be Removed — “The problem is the sign was apparently mounted anonymously on the state-funded bridge without the permission of either the Virginia Transportation Department or NOVA Parks, which supervises the W&OD trail that crosses the bridge. A VDOT spokeswoman told the News-Press that they knew nothing of the sign and referred queries to NOVA Parks. The nonprofit’s board member Mike Nardolilli said, ‘The sign is not authorized by NOVA Parks or VDOT and will be coming down.'” [Falls Church News-Press]
Another Record for Wardian — “Wardian doesn’t just run marathons — he lives at their pace. In May, the Michigan State lacrosse alum woke at 3:45am, drove to Fredericksburg, and smashed the world record for the fastest half-marathon wearing a lacrosse kit (1:24:01). That night, he led his Beltway Lacrosse team to a championship victory. In between: a DC Bocce League championship, which his team lost in the semifinals. ‘I was shook, man.'” [Axios]
W-L Standout Seniors Sign — “Seven standout senior athletes from Washington-Liberty High School were present for a recent ceremony at the school to sign national letters of intent to play college sports during the 2023-24 season.” [Gazette Leader]
Metro Fare Evasion Crackdown — “A push to hold police accountable, reduce incarceration and prioritize alternatives to mandatory minimum sentences after George Floyd’s murder is giving way to calls for more law and order as rising violence in cities and transit systems unsettles even the staunchest of liberal strongholds.” [Washington Post]
It’s Tuesday — A slight chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. At night: A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARMnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three…
A man is in custody and a woman is dead after an early morning stabbing in Virginia Square.
There is a bear roaming around part of Arlington. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says that a young black bear was spotted in the area of Windy Run Park….
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 5235 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
