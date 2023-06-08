Jonathan Dromgoole: Why you should vote for me

Last week, we invited the candidates running in competitive races in the June 20 Democratic primary to write a post about why Arlington residents should vote for them. Find information on how and where to vote here.

Below is the unedited response from Jonathan Dromgoole, candidate for Arlington County Board.

Hello, my name is Jonathan Dromgoole. I am a renter, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and an immigrant from Guadalajara, Mexico. My family came to the United States with the hope of achieving the American Dream: buying a home, starting a small business, and ensuring the best education for their children. I am dedicated to making the American Dream a reality for all residents of Arlington.

As the first person in my family to attend college, I had the privilege of studying at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service for my undergraduate degree and later returning to the McCourt School of Public Policy for graduate school. During my time as an undergraduate, I met my now-husband, Juan. Both of us being immigrants—him from Venezuela—we have experienced living in different cities, but we chose to make Arlington our home over half a decade ago.

I am running to be your Democratic nominee for the county board in order to bring our diverse voices to the decision-making table and develop community-driven policies. It is striking that despite nearly 20% of Arlingtonians identifying as Latino, there is no Latino representation on the County Board. Additionally, the average age of Arlingtonians is 35, yet 40% of the population lacks representation. Currently, 60% of Arlingtonians, who are renters, do not have a voice on the five-person board. We cannot claim to make policies in the best interest of all residents if these perspectives are excluded from the decision-making process.

We need a transparent, efficient, and forward-thinking county board that prioritizes inclusivity, expands opportunities for small businesses, and places environmental sustainability and resilience at the forefront of its policies. It is crucial to have leadership that not only rebuilds trust in our civic engagement process, but also goes a step further by meeting communities where they are and engaging with a broader range of voices, beyond those who typically have access to the board.

In our 26 square miles, we have incredible opportunities. Opportunities to expand affordable housing while preserving green spaces. Opportunities to support small, diverse businesses that form the backbone of our community, instead of pushing out talent and innovation because we have made it too expensive to do business in the county. We can lead the way in adopting greener transportation methods, combating climate change by investing in electric buses, expanding the electric vehicle charging network, and ensuring accessible, safe, reliable, and efficient multimodal transportation for all.

I am proud of the work I have done at the local, statewide, and national levels to include diverse communities in decision-making processes and create more representative governments. As a member of the Democratic Party, I have contributed to the establishment of the local Latino and LGBTQ+ caucuses of Arlington Democrats. For the past three years, I have served as the President of the statewide Democratic Latino Organization of Virginia, working with candidates and communities across the Commonwealth. Through my involvement with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), I have provided vital information and resources on the census, county services, and COVID-19 to the community. In 2021, I was appointed by Governor Ralph Northam as an inaugural member of the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, ensuring that my community had a voice.

Thanks to my policy background, I have had the opportunity to lead a region-wide public consultation program at the Inter-American Development Bank, engaging marginalized communities in the bank’s work. I am currently privileged to work closely with the Biden-Harris administration, ensuring that our political appointees are inclusive of the diversity of LGBTQ+ Americans and reflect the talent and diversity of our nation. In both of these roles, as well as my experience working in restaurants, I have learned the importance of listening, collaboration, transparency, and advocacy. All critical to serving our community.

I will bring a fresh perspective and proven leadership to the county board, preparing us today for the challenges of tomorrow. If you are ready for a more representative county board, I ask you to consider ranking me as your number one choice in this year’s election. To learn more, volunteer, or donate, please visit www.joanthandromgoole.com.

Gracias!