New Japanese restaurant opening in Ballston, next to Uncle Julio’s

A new Japanese restaurant appears to be opening next to Uncle Julio’s in Ballston.
Not much is known beyond a permit application that notes there will be “interior alterations” in the space at 4301 Fairfax Drive that will convert it to a “new Japanese restaurant.”
That’s the former home of Willow restaurant, which closed way back in 2015. It does not appear as if a restaurant or business has occupied that space since then.
ARLnow has reached out to the Bethesda-based management company Willard for more information but has yet to hear back as of publication.
What is clear, however, is that neighborhood mainstay Uncle Julio’s is not closing, a restaurant spokesperson confirmed to ARLnow. There was initial worry from some locals, but the anxiousness appears to be unfounded.
The Uncle Julio’s spokesperson said that the staff and ownership are excited to finally have a business moving into the space next door, since it has been vacant for so long.
Whenever the new restaurant does open, it will have some Ballston competition.
Earlier this month, the Japanese barbeque restaurant Gyu San opened just a few blocks away. Also close by is Hawkers Asian Street Food, which serves a number of Japanese dishes along with other Asian-inspired food, plus a handful of poke, ramen and sushi options.
