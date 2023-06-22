Join the [email protected] Wednesday Sunrise Series.

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays 8-9 a.m. from June 28 through September 27 for free instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat.

No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our starting lineup:

June 28: Yoga from Jade Holistic Wellness

July 5: Boxing from BASH Boxing

July 12: Karen from Pure Barre Pentagon City

July 19: Yoga from CorePower

July 26: HIIT from Orangetheory Fitness Pentagon City

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.