Canadian wildfire smoke returns, leading to another air quality alert

The bulk of today’s storms are moving out — and more Canadian wildfire smoke is about to move in.

The smoke that enveloped Chicago and much of the Midwest today is set to push east toward our region. That has prompted a Code Orange air quality alert for the D.C. area tomorrow (Wednesday).

Code Purple (very unhealthy) air quality stretches from Iowa thru northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and much of Michigan today. Code Red surrounds in much of the Great Lakes. Another choking pall of smoke from Canadian boreal fires. #summerofsmoke https://t.co/RHLjckUGJY pic.twitter.com/tJeJPrZbM7 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 27, 2023

Code Orange indicates that time spent outdoors could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but it’s not as bad as earlier this month when the air quality measurement for Arlington hit Code Maroon, the worst and most hazardous level.

More from a Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments press release, below.