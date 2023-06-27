JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington

Update at 3:10 p.m. — So far, only 86 Dominion customers are reported to be without power in Arlington, compared with nearly 2,800 in Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax.
Update at 2:45 p.m. — A particularly intense portion of the storm is over Rosslyn, according to the National Weather Service. Additionally, a tree has been reported down on power lines on the 600 block of N. Kenmore Street in Ashton Heights.
At 240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over American University, or over Rosslyn, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Broadcast media. At 2:25pm a downed tree was reported in Tysons.
IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.
Earlier: All of Arlington County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
A strong storm is currently approaching from the west, packing damaging winds and hail. Most of D.C. is included in the warning, which is in effect until 3 p.m.
More from the National Weather Service:
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning…
* Until 300 PM EDT.
* At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakton, or over Vienna, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.
* Locations impacted include…
Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Rockville, Bethesda, Reston, Annandale, Clinton, Springfield, Fort Washington, Herndon, Fairfax, Langley Park, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua and Fort Belvoir.
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Alexandria VA until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/yIwOq9WR4E
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 27, 2023
The growing #storm with Rosslyn in the foreground. Lots happening! @capitalweather @dougkammerer @WTOP @ARLnowDOTcom @StormHour #DMV #DC pic.twitter.com/KdVRkzWAnG
— Hillary Howard (@HillaryHowardDC) June 27, 2023
