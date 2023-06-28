Arts Focus: Family friendly Sunday morning performances at Lubber Run Amphitheater

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
The Free Summer Concert Series at Lubber Run Amphitheater are a summer tradition in Arlington, with some of our region’s hottest bands lighting up the night.
But on Sunday mornings, the Amphitheater offers performances specifically geared towards families and young audiences.
Munit and Z Luvbugs (July 2), an adorable family band born of time spent together during the pandemic, are the next to take the Sunday afternoon stage, led by Ethiopian-born jazz singer Munit Mesfin (with songs sung in English, Amharic and Spanish). Regional favorite Mr. Jon & Friends, (July 9) is a multiple Parent’s Choice Award winning ensemble.
An ongoing partnership between Arlington Arts and Arlington Public Library includes some special co-presentations of Sunday family performances, continuing with Soul in Motion Dancers and Drummers (July 16) who convey African history and culture through their dynamic performance. An infectious blend of Jazz, Funk and Go-Go are the mixture for the Summer’s final co-presentation (August 6) featuring the acclaimed Uncle Devin (August 8), a 2022 GRAMMY Nominee for “Best Children’s Music Album”.
All Sunday morning performances begin at 11 a.m. and last for about an hour. Lubber Run Amphitheater is located at N. Columbus Street and 2nd Street North, in the Arlington Forrest neighborhood. Click here for further info, directions, and a full schedule of all of the free concerts taking place through August 11 at Lubber Run Amphitheater.
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Men in Arlington have opportunities for FREE WORKOUTS.
Five years ago this month, Jim Gregory helped bring F3 to Arlington. A Male-Only Workout Group is Coming to Arlington | ARLnow.com
Five years later, F3 is thriving in Arlington. Arlington and Falls Church have six workout locations, with a workout available every day of the week.
Summer is a great time to join!
