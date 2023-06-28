Morning Notes

‘State of the County’ Address — “Following his address, [Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey] answered questions about how the county is addressing affordable housing, the high office vacancy rate, and the County’s customer service response. On customer service, Dorsey noted that he ultimately “wants to make sure that when people go to the County, even when they don’t get the answer that they wanted, that they still feel heard.” [Press Release]

Fundraiser for Murder Victim — “The family of Shontae Crawford, who was stabbed to death in her Arlington apartment on June 19, is holding an online fundraising campaign to cover the costs of her funeral and memorial services. Any excess money raised from the online campaign will go to her son Donovon Dimauri, according to the GoFundMe site.” [Patch, GoFundMe]

Tree Group Peeved by Proposal — “If the Arlington government can’t sufficiently care for trees on its own property, why is it trying to gain authority over trees on private property? That’s the view of the Arlington Tree Action Group (ATAG), which is asking its supporters to contact County Board members in opposition to proposed changes to a county ordinance. The change would, first, require private-property owners to remove trees or portions of trees when county officials determine there is a hazard.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Teens Battle Mysterious Disease — “Doctors prescribed a fleet of medications to regulate Noah’s sleep, blood pressure, nausea and presumed mental health issues, but his symptoms persisted. He missed school. He couldn’t participate in sports or social activities. His parents dragged him from one specialist to the next, until finally an anesthesiologist at an endoscopy appointment asked: ‘Have you ever heard of POTS?'” [Arlington Magazine]

AFAC Celebrating Anniversary — “The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), a non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating long term food insecurity in Arlington County, proudly announces its 35th Anniversary of serving the community on June 30, 2023. Since its inception in 1988, AFAC has been at the forefront of providing vital food resources to individuals and families in need in Arlington and Northern Virginia.” [Press Release]

Measuring Local Household Bills — “Residents of Arlington spend nearly $11,000 per year more than the national average when it comes to household bills, but are not in the uppermost tier of Virginia among overall spending. In fact, Arlington ranks just 28th among Old Dominion jurisdictions in the new survey from Doxo, with the typical county household spending $2,941 per month on routine bills – about 28 percent of average total monthly household income.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. [Weather.gov]