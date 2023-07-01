UPDATED: Large power outage affecting Ballston, neighborhoods along Wilson Blvd

Update at 2:35 p.m. — About 500 customers remain without power in Arlington. A Dominion spokeswoman says the outage was caused by an “unrelated tree contractor [dropping] a tree on our wire.”

Arlington Outage:

At 9:28am, a 3rd party, unrelated tree contractor, dropped a tree on our wire impacting 8,117 customers.

Our Operations Ctr restored 3,079 in less than 1 min. 497 customers are out.

➡️ We expect to have service restored in the hour as crews finish repairs. — Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) July 1, 2023

Earlier: Nearly 4,600 Dominion customers are in the dark as a result of a widespread power outage Saturday morning.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, which stretches from Ballston to Bluemont to Boulevard Manor to Dominion Hills along the Wilson Blvd corridor, according to Dominion’s outage map and emailed tips to ARLnow.

As of publication time, Dominion is estimating that power will be restored between 1-4 p.m.