ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 5, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward at tomorrow’s event calendar.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jul 5, 2023.

  1. Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington, D.C. area (110 views)
  2. ACFD investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire near Shirlington (87 views)

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

  • No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

⛈️ Thursday’s forecast

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.”
– Vince Lombardi

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

JUST IN: Flash Flood Warning issued for Arlington

A slow-moving thunderstorm is hovering over northern and western portions of Arlington, prompting a Flash Flood Warning. The storm is dropping copious amounts of rain, which could cause streams to…

After Covid, Ballston BID seeks to increase in-person work and encourage influx of residents

The Ballston Business Improvement District says it is focused on driving in-person work and adding residents to the neighborhood.

Small Business Focus: Emmanuela Cosmetics

Small Business focus spotlights Emmanuela Cosmetics, an Arlington-based skincare brand empowering women to embrace their natural beauty.

