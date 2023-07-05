LadyBug Academy: Now enrolling for fall 2023 in Arlington!

Looking for a reliable childcare in Arlington?
LadyBug Academy — a full-day preschool and daycare opened its new facility at 2500 Wilson Blvd, Suite 100B in Arlington!
LadyBug Academy still has spots available for the upcoming fall 2023 registration.
As a preschool that specializes in providing early childhood education to young children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years old, LadyBug Academy utilizes the Reggio Emilia approach, which emphasizes children’s innate curiosity, creativity and ability to generate powerful ideas.
The teachers are dedicated to fostering a collaborative and hands-on learning environment, where children can actively participate in the learning process, and develop their own understanding of the world around them.
The new Arlington facility has a capacity of 67 children, with onsite parking, and an outdoor playground — becoming an attractive, reliable option for childcare in the surrounding community.
LadyBug Academy started as a small, in-home daycare in North Arlington. Since its inception, Aleksandra Razavi, the owner and founder, has maintained her commitment to providing an enriching and diverse learning environment for children in the Arlington and Merrifield communities. Ten years later, following a tremendous success in Merrifield, LadyBug Academy is accepting enrollment for its third location in Arlington Courthouse.
Make your appointment today and schedule a tour!
