Photos: Fourth of July 2023 fireworks and fun

Missed the fireworks on the National Mall last night? Or just want to relive the Fourth of July grandeur?

ARLnow staff photographer Jay Westcott brought his cameras to the Marine Corps War Memorial near Rosslyn to capture the show and some of those watching the show.

Unlike past years when weather resulted in extra haze that obscured the fireworks, the 2023 edition benefited from clear skies and relatively pleasant temperatures.

The fireworks viewing was not the only Independence Day celebration of note in Arlington. Neighborhood events were held throughout the county, including the annual parades and block parties in places like Barcroft and Douglas Park.

Celebrating #4thofJuly in Barcroft #ColumbiaPike. Everybody was out on the parade – Great reminder btw. how awesome a car-free street can be! -taken over by ‘rebellious’ walking/cycling neighbors. A little rebellion now and then sure is a good thing! pic.twitter.com/p8H0UQOmJ8 — Takis Karantonis (@TakisKarantonis) July 4, 2023

Have your own photos to share? Show them off in the comments.