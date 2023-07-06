More
Crash with overturned vehicle closes portion of N. George Mason Drive

(Updated at 3:35 p.m.) A portion of N. George Mason Drive was closed this afternoon in the Buckingham neighborhood, near Ballston, after a crash.

The crash left one car overturned and on its roof in the roadway. It was not immediately clear how the crash happened nor whether anyone was hurt. It appeared that at least one other car — pushed partially onto the sidewalk — was involved.

The northbound lanes of George Mason were blocked in the area of 4th Street S. while police talked to witnesses and crews worked to clear the wreck. As of 3:35 p.m., all lanes were back open.

Police and firefighters responded to scene while a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby, many with smartphones in hand.

