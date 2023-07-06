Crash with overturned vehicle closes portion of N. George Mason Drive

(Updated at 3:35 p.m.) A portion of N. George Mason Drive was closed this afternoon in the Buckingham neighborhood, near Ballston, after a crash.
The crash left one car overturned and on its roof in the roadway. It was not immediately clear how the crash happened nor whether anyone was hurt. It appeared that at least one other car — pushed partially onto the sidewalk — was involved.
The northbound lanes of George Mason were blocked in the area of 4th Street S. while police talked to witnesses and crews worked to clear the wreck. As of 3:35 p.m., all lanes were back open.
Police and firefighters responded to scene while a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby, many with smartphones in hand.
LOCATION: N George Mason Dr. / 4th St. N
INCIDENT: Traffic Collision
IMPACT: All lanes of NB N George Mason Dr. are closed at the intersection of 4th St. N. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9wDP7TmZjO
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) July 6, 2023
Recent Stories
(Updated at 4 p.m.) Recently, a family of five with three boys bought a two-bedroom home with a den in Arlington, thanks in part to a little-known county program that…
Learn the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaint process is and the reasons for one in Legal Insider.
A 30-year-old Lorton man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal Arlington overdose. A man died in a Penrose home last June after overdosing on drugs that contained…
This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Janice Chen, Esq., practicing…
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our