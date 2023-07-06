Statutes of Liberty: Dear lawyers and law students — we’re hiring!

This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Janice Chen, Esq., practicing attorneys at The Law Office of James Montana PLLC, an immigration-focused law firm located in Falls Church, Virginia. The legal information given here is general in nature. If you want legal advice, contact us for an appointment.
Our little law office is hiring for two positions: Attorney and Legal Intern (Fall Semester). The details and tips on how to apply are below, in Q&A style.
Q: Hiring, eh? How much cash on the barrel?
A: Depends on the position. The Attorney position comes with a starting salary of $69,300, with a small bonus at the end of the year. The Legal Intern position is paid hourly, and the amount depends on your background. (Certain local law schools won’t give you class credit if we pay you. We prefer to pay you, but we can forgo paying you if that’s what you need.)
Q: What? I thought that lawyers dove into piles of gold coins all day, like Scrooge McDuck!
A: It depends. On Wall Street, we are reliably informed that big law firm partners can make more than $15,000,000 per year — more than the bankers who pay them! Immigration lawyers are much more modestly compensated.
Q: Why should I work for you? The salary is competitive with local nonprofits, and many local for-profits pay more.
A: I’m glad you asked. Here are the reasons to work here, one paragraph at a time.
Generous Benefits
We offer extremely generous benefits — better than every local nonprofit, including paid parental leave, 70% of health insurance/vision/dental covered from your first day on, FSA, retirement plan with a generous match — you name it, we offer it!
Easy Commute
Commuting into D.C. is for masochists. Working here isn’t. Our beautiful old office, built in 1870, is in the heart of Falls Church. We have plenty of free parking and a verdant, wooded landscape around our building.
Helping People in Need
Our clients come from all walks of life. Some come from vulnerable circumstances. You’ll work with them, and you’ll make a huge difference for them.
Collegial Environment
We pride ourselves on not running a high-volume operation. You won’t be forced to take cases. Instead, you’ll evaluate cases on your own, and build your own docket within the firm based on your own capacity and interests. We offer both independence and mentorship for new lawyers.
Q: Do you offer Work from Home?
A: No. Why? Because, as noted, we work with many people who come from vulnerable circumstances. These clients are best served by meeting with you in person. We are unwilling to compromise on this point, because, shorn of the verbiage, WFH means telling poor people to go pound sand.
Q: You don’t sound fun.
A: We are so, so fun. We do go-karting! We build furniture! We make fun of Elon Musk!
Q: How do I apply?
A: Email James at [email protected]. Send a CV and a cover letter.
Q: What are the requirements for each position?
A: For Attorney, we require a bar license and a JD. We’re happy to hire new lawyers. Spanish fluency is a big plus. Immigration experience is, of course, a plus too.
A(2): For Legal Intern, we require that you be enrolled at a local law school. That’s it! We’re here to help with your education and pay you a decent wage.
Questions about the jobs? Ask in the comments. We’ll respond, just like we always do.
