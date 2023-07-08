Obituary: John C. Levock (1946-2023)

John C. Levock (Age 77)
Memorial service info
John Carl Levock Sr., 77, of Arlington, VA, died Wednesday, July 5th, 2023. John was born June 4, 1946, the youngest child of Margaret and Michael Levock of Uniontown, PA. His early days were spent hunting and fishing with his dog Skippy.
After serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, he settled in Arlington, VA, where he met and married Kathryn Votruba and gave birth to their son, John Jr, in 1979. John and Kathy were together for 40 years, and married over 37 and he was completely devoted to her. He was a Postal Carrier in the City of Falls Church for over 30 years.
John was preceded in death by his father, Michael, mother Margaret, wife Kathryn, and brother Michael. He is survived by his son, John and his husband Shane, his two grandsons, Harvey and Kit, and his niece and nephew Sonya and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements at Arlington Cemetery will released in the future.
Submitted by Murphy Funeral Home
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A Spanish immersion program could move to Kenmore Middle School to improve access and balance school capacity.
Arlington County firefighters made water rescues in the Pentagon City area this afternoon amid torrential downpours.
Build your resume and career knowledge with a graduate certificate! A graduate certificate from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Arlington, can help you…
Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?
Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.
Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.
Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our