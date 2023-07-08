More
Obituary: John C. Levock (1946-2023)

John C. Levock (Age 77)
Memorial service info

John Carl Levock Sr., 77, of Arlington, VA, died Wednesday, July 5th, 2023. John was born June 4, 1946, the youngest child of Margaret and Michael Levock of Uniontown, PA. His early days were spent hunting and fishing with his dog Skippy.

After serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, he settled in Arlington, VA, where he met and married Kathryn Votruba and gave birth to their son, John Jr, in 1979. John and Kathy were together for 40 years, and married over 37 and he was completely devoted to her. He was a Postal Carrier in the City of Falls Church for over 30 years.

John was preceded in death by his father, Michael, mother Margaret, wife Kathryn, and brother Michael. He is survived by his son, John and his husband Shane, his two grandsons, Harvey and Kit, and his niece and nephew Sonya and Michael.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements at Arlington Cemetery will released in the future.

Submitted by Murphy Funeral Home

