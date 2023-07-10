A local American Legion post is getting a new mural

An American Legion post in Virginia Square has a new mural prominently displaying three young Legion representatives and encouraging more to join.
The 22-by-15-foot mural can be found at the American Legion Post 139 at 3445 Washington Blvd, which will soon re-open to members within a new affordable apartment building, Terwilliger Place, which replaced the former post building. It is also less than a mile from another muraled building, American Legion Post 85.
Arlington resident, Navy reservist and Legion member Richard Rodriguez Jr. is displayed on the far left side of the mural. He told ARLnow the piece is intended to grab the attention of younger community members and encourage those who are currently enlisted or recent veterans to join the American Legion.
“Legions are looked at as a resource for older people, so the purpose behind this mural was to target younger people and pay tribute to the sacrifices that they have also made,” he said. “Younger members are always welcomed and encouraged to be in this organization.”
The idea for the mural came about because his father, Richard Rodriguez Sr., also an Arlington resident, took an art class.
Patrick Sargent, who owns the art business Sargent-Thamm Printmakers and shares a studio at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, told ARLnow that he met Rodriguez Sr. while teaching an art class at George Mason University. A veteran himself, Sargent used the GI Bill to get art degrees needed to teach.
“Richard took a couple of classes of mine, including an advanced printmaking class, which is where the mural idea came from,” Sargent said. “That was about a year and a half ago. We came up with designs, we had a meeting with the [county], who approved our initial designs and then after some minor changes we began painting what ended up on the wall.”
Sargent told ARLnow that after a few finishing touches, the mural in acrylic paint should be done in about a week.
The mural also pays tribute to the military monuments in Arlington, the county’s proximity to D.C., and the influence that proximity has had on the Legion.
“Behind the three main subjects are different memorials in the area in black. The D.C. skyline is also included, as Arlington and the Legion act as a gateway to the nation’s capital,” Sargent said.
Sargent and Rodriguez began painting the mural with the help of their children and neighbors at first, but as the piece began to expand Sargent told ARLnow that community volunteers and residents of the building helped with the painting of the mural.
“It went from this blank wall to this thing the community gathered around,” Sargent said.
Recent Stories
A man was seriously injured after an assault that stemmed from him knocking on a door early this morning. Police were dispatched to a residential building along the 2100 block…
The Beltway and surrounding routes hold hazards for the average commute, but in adverse weather, conditions can become challenging and even dangerous. Remember to turn off features like cruise control,…
The $8.4 million project includes safety upgrades and general renovations to extend the life of the bridge.
A local startup is providing younger generations with a new way to understand banking and finances.
Portrait Dog Photography
10 Minute Sessions
Join us on July 22 for the 3rd dog-centric event hosted by Courthaus Social. Bring your furry friends and join in on the fun. Sign up for a photo session then check out all the vendors. The event will highlight local dog services and a portion of funds received will go to Warrior Canine Connection.
We will capture some amazing pics of your pets during a 10-minute session. You can also join in.
Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?
Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.
Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.
Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our