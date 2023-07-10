Demolition of the RCA building in Rosslyn set to wrap up this month

What remains of the RCA building in Rosslyn looks like something pulled from a post-apocalyptic film.
Demolition work for the building (1901 N. Moore Street) has been ongoing since the end of March and the pedestrian bridge to a building next door was removed in the spring.
Now, passers-by can see a narrowed shell of the building with rebar, pipes and wires drooping from it.
By the end of this month, the RCA building will be “demolished to grade,” notes a calendar on a website providing updates on the building’s progress.
The website also projects a sanitary and storm sewer system will be installed by mid-July or by the end of this month. Once this is done, and electrical infrastructure is relocated, workers will begin installing a retaining wall that will keep the ground in place as they excavate.
“Once at the subgrade, we’ll excavate for the new building’s footings and erect two tower cranes to start pouring concrete,” the website says.
The construction company overseeing the project, CBG Building Company, has “a light pollution reduction and rainwater management plan in order to protect the community’s natural habitat and minimize the project’s environmental impact,” the website adds.
The developer, Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), will replace the RCA building with a 27-story apartment complex composed of two towers that share a podium and are joined at the rooftop by a sky bridge.
The building, one block from the Rosslyn Metro station, will also have 11,444 square feet of retail space. Planned amenities for residents include a fitness center, pet spa, landscaped patio, green rooftop terrace and a pool.
JAG is aiming to complete the new structure in January 2026.
