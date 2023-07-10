Door knocking leads to fight in Crystal City apartment building

A man was seriously injured after an assault that stemmed from him knocking on a door early this morning.
Police were dispatched to a residential building along the 2100 block of Richmond Highway — the same block as the Crystal Plaza Apartments — around 12:30 a.m.
“The male victim was inside a residential building when he knocked on an apartment door before walking away,” said today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report. “Two female suspects then exited the apartment and located the victim near the elevator. A verbal dispute ensued during which one suspect allegedly assaulted the victim while the other suspect stole the victim’s cellphone before leaving.”
The man was seriously injured and the two women were arrested, police said.
“The suspects returned to the scene upon police arrival and were taken into custody,” said the crime report. “The victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.”
A 29-year-old Arlington woman and a 25-year-old Alexandria woman were arrested and charged with robbery and assault, respectively. They were also both charged with public intoxication, according to ACPD, and held without bond.
Asked what prompted the dispute, a police spokeswoman tells ARLnow that it was “over the victim knocking on the suspect’s door.” The ACPD spokeswoman noted that the “suspects and victim were not known to one another” and, asked about the man’s injuries, said only that they “were consistent with a physical fight.”
