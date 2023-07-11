Morning Notes

Metro Mull Major Expansion — “Metro is inching forward with multibillion dollar expansion proposals that include a new tunnel between D.C. and Virginia, as well as stations in Georgetown and National Harbor. The proposals are part of the agency’s long-range plans that transit leaders say address several shortcomings in the rail system, including a lack of tunnel capacity between Foggy Bottom in the District and Rosslyn in Virginia.” [Washington Post, DCist]
Crash and Car Fire on I-395 — Dave Statter: “This is the crash that resulted in a car fire on I-395N near Rt 27 in #Arlington. Driver got out.” [Twitter]
A Look at Rosslyn’s Development — “I wrote a summary of how a small apartment building became 249 committed affordable units in Rosslyn. It shows some of the best qualities of Arlington’s commitment to growth in its metro corridors.” [Twitter, Substack]
Baseball Tourney Coming to Arlington — “Arlington Babe Ruth will achieve a first in coming days when the youth baseball league hosts a Southeast Region tournament. The league has been the site of district and state competitions in the past, preparing the organization to take on the even larger task of hosting a bigger region event.” [Gazette Leader]
ACFD’s Camp Heat Profiled — “It wasn’t that long ago we featured Camp Ember in Prince George’s County, Maryland. And now, thanks to heads up on Twitter, we’ve learned about the goodness happening in Arlington County at Camp Heat and thought, we’ve got to highlight them too.” [WUSA 9]
Mental Health Funding Push — Del. Patrick Hope: “Virginia’s rollout of 988 has been a positive development for ppl experiencing a mental health crisis. But we still lack community support services in all locations.” [Twitter, Virginia Mercury]
HQ2 Boosts Office Stats — “The Northern Virginia commercial real estate market saw 1.6 million square feet of office space occupancy gains in the second quarter, but Amazon’s HQ2, which opened in June to employees, accounted for 2.1 million square feet as employees moved into its Met Park campus in National Landing.” [WTOP]
Democratic Lawmakers Talk DCA — “Democratic senators from Maryland and Virginia hold a news conference to discuss their opposition to proposed changes to slot and perimeter rules at Washington Reagan National Airport that would increase the number of flights using the airport.” [C-SPAN]
Fmr. County Official Now in Reston — “Reston Association has a new chief operating officer to fill shoes long held by Larry Butler, who retired this year after more than 40 years with the association. Peter Lusk took Butler’s place effective today… Prior to that, he worked with Arlington County as the division chief for athletic and facilities services.” [FFXnow]
It’s Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Arlington Travel Baseball (ATB) is a 501(c)3 non-profit youth baseball organization that provides an opportunity for players ages 9-14U to acquire superior skills through higher levels of competition. ATB is…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A man was seriously injured after an assault that stemmed from him knocking on a door early this morning. Police were dispatched to a residential building along the 2100 block…
A new mural depicting young military service members draws attention to the soon-to-open American Legion Post 139.
Portrait Dog Photography
10 Minute Sessions
Join us on July 22 for the 3rd dog-centric event hosted by Courthaus Social. Bring your furry friends and join in on the fun. Sign up for a photo session then check out all the vendors. The event will highlight local dog services and a portion of funds received will go to Warrior Canine Connection.
We will capture some amazing pics of your pets during a 10-minute session. You can also join in.
Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?
Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.
Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.
Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our