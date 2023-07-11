Morning Notes

Metro Mull Major Expansion — “Metro is inching forward with multibillion dollar expansion proposals that include a new tunnel between D.C. and Virginia, as well as stations in Georgetown and National Harbor. The proposals are part of the agency’s long-range plans that transit leaders say address several shortcomings in the rail system, including a lack of tunnel capacity between Foggy Bottom in the District and Rosslyn in Virginia.” [Washington Post, DCist]

Crash and Car Fire on I-395 — Dave Statter: “This is the crash that resulted in a car fire on I-395N near Rt 27 in #Arlington. Driver got out.” [Twitter]

A Look at Rosslyn’s Development — “I wrote a summary of how a small apartment building became 249 committed affordable units in Rosslyn. It shows some of the best qualities of Arlington’s commitment to growth in its metro corridors.” [Twitter, Substack]

Baseball Tourney Coming to Arlington — “Arlington Babe Ruth will achieve a first in coming days when the youth baseball league hosts a Southeast Region tournament. The league has been the site of district and state competitions in the past, preparing the organization to take on the even larger task of hosting a bigger region event.” [Gazette Leader]

ACFD’s Camp Heat Profiled — “It wasn’t that long ago we featured Camp Ember in Prince George’s County, Maryland. And now, thanks to heads up on Twitter, we’ve learned about the goodness happening in Arlington County at Camp Heat and thought, we’ve got to highlight them too.” [WUSA 9]

Mental Health Funding Push — Del. Patrick Hope: “Virginia’s rollout of 988 has been a positive development for ppl experiencing a mental health crisis. But we still lack community support services in all locations.” [Twitter, Virginia Mercury]

HQ2 Boosts Office Stats — “The Northern Virginia commercial real estate market saw 1.6 million square feet of office space occupancy gains in the second quarter, but Amazon’s HQ2, which opened in June to employees, accounted for 2.1 million square feet as employees moved into its Met Park campus in National Landing.” [WTOP]

Democratic Lawmakers Talk DCA — “Democratic senators from Maryland and Virginia hold a news conference to discuss their opposition to proposed changes to slot and perimeter rules at Washington Reagan National Airport that would increase the number of flights using the airport.” [C-SPAN]

Fmr. County Official Now in Reston — “Reston Association has a new chief operating officer to fill shoes long held by Larry Butler, who retired this year after more than 40 years with the association. Peter Lusk took Butler’s place effective today… Prior to that, he worked with Arlington County as the division chief for athletic and facilities services.” [FFXnow]

It’s Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. [Weather.gov]