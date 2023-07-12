A new Lebanese restaurant is coming to Clarendon.

Bright yellow window coverings herald the arrival of Zeal Eatery to a vacant retail spot at the base of Zoso Apartments in Clarendon (1025 N. Fillmore Street).

“Zeal Eatery Inc.” was incorporated as a business four months ago on March 8, per the business records, but it also has an alternative name, Zazzy.

The signs, promising that Zazzy is “Revitalizing Lebanese Cuisine” and “Unveiling Urban Delights,” appear on a vacant window storefront next to Gallery Cleaners, in the same strip as Screwtop Wine Bar and Bakeshop.

The space used to be home to Revolve DC, which opened in 2011 and had the distinction of being the first indoor cycling studio in Arlington. It closed before the pandemic, someone familiar with leasing for the property told ARLnow.

He confirmed a new tenant is coming — possibly early next year.

Requests for comment to Zazzy’s Instagram account were not returned before deadline.