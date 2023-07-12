More
Join Club

A new Lebanese restaurant is coming to Clarendon

Window dressings for Zazzy, a forthcoming Lebanese restaurant (courtesy anonymous)

A new Lebanese restaurant is coming to Clarendon.

Bright yellow window coverings herald the arrival of Zeal Eatery to a vacant retail spot at the base of Zoso Apartments in Clarendon (1025 N. Fillmore Street).

“Zeal Eatery Inc.” was incorporated as a business four months ago on March 8, per the business records, but it also has an alternative name, Zazzy.

The signs, promising that Zazzy is “Revitalizing Lebanese Cuisine” and “Unveiling Urban Delights,” appear on a vacant window storefront next to Gallery Cleaners, in the same strip as Screwtop Wine Bar and Bakeshop.

The space used to be home to Revolve DC, which opened in 2011 and had the distinction of being the first indoor cycling studio in Arlington. It closed before the pandemic, someone familiar with leasing for the property told ARLnow.

He confirmed a new tenant is coming — possibly early next year.

Requests for comment to Zazzy’s Instagram account were not returned before deadline.

Recent Stories

Morning Notes

Local Groups Weigh in on Deer — “The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has come out swinging against a county-government proposal to kill deer in the county… The animal-welfare group…

Read more →

Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

A 5 BD/4 BA brick home with oak hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and fenced yard is included in Just Reduced.

Read more →

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 11, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

Arlington could buy a property within what was once a secluded Black settlement for 100 years

(Updated at 9:15 a.m. on 7/12/23) A secluded wooded area south of Pimmit Run in North Arlington with a little-known history is up for sale and Arlington County could become…

Read more →

New Barbershop!!

By: Monica's Shear Images

Located inside Salon Lofts – Waycroft Ballston. 4500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, Virginia 22203, Loft #6.

I am a licensed Master Barber and Cosmetologist with 16 years experience. I enjoyed 10 of those years as the Barber Manager at Wise Owl Club in the Adams Morgan area of Washington, DC. I am happy to be back in Virginia doing what I love. I provide quality haircuts, beard trims, and straight razor shaves on all hair textures. I am known for my attention to detail.

The best haircut is the one that makes you feel and look good…..

Submit your own Announcement here.

Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)

Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott

Erik Scott – Headliner

Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings

Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond

You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.  

Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list