Children’s National — Northern Virginia’s most advanced provider of pediatric specialty care

Children’s National, ranked as the fifth best children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and is the only hospital in the area nationally ranked in all ten pediatric specialties.

With six convenient locations in Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Arlington, Gainesville, Reston, Leesburg and Fredericksburg, innovative children’s care is now right nearby.

What sets Children’s National apart is that for over 150 years, the entire staff has been dedicated exclusively to treating kids. All of the doctors at Children’s National are specially trained in pediatric medicine, and our specialists have received advanced training in their particular discipline. So their “bedside manner” is kid-centric, ensuring a warm and welcoming environment for every patient. Each location is designed specifically for children, to keep them comfortable and better provide for their unique needs. From hospital beds to diagnostic and surgical equipment, everything at Children’s National is specifically designed for pediatric care.

Two significant specialties the multidisciplinary teams at Children’s National Northern Virginia excel in are cardiology and neurosurgical care.

Pediatric Cardiology

Currently, Children’s National treats an extensive range of cardiac conditions, from arrhythmias to the rarest heart issues. Of course, the multidisciplinary teams also work together to address the concurrent conditions that can often accompany serious heart issues.

Innovative ways to detect heart defects in utero and implanting child-sized pacemakers are just the beginning, as continuous research is a hallmark at Children’s National. Advancing the science of pediatric care is an ongoing endeavor, and many of Children’s National’s specialists have perfected revolutionary new methods to treat what were once considered “untreatable” conditions.

Neurosurgical Care

Children’s National is also recognized for its outstanding neurosurgical care. The team doesn’t rely on outdated methods of treating brain diseases that have been around for decades. Instead, our innovative approach to treating them has led to breakthroughs such as non-surgical approaches to diagnosing certain conditions, as well as non-surgical methods of treating them.

One of Children’s National’s most noteworthy advances is using a new technique known as LIFU treatment, to help defeat brain cancer by delivering medications that target only the cancerous cells. It’s an approach that spares the surrounding healthy tissue, and what’s even more impressive is that this treatment doesn’t involve traditional brain surgery. Coupled with Children’s National’s imaging advances, it’s been called the “future of treating brain cancer.”

Epilepsy is another condition the neurosurgical team at Children’s National has successfully been able to treat — and in some cases, cure. So rather than just controlling seizures, Children’s National has actually been able to stop them altogether.

Neurosurgical conditions have long been one of medicine’s most difficult issues to treat, but the Children’s National team has perfected approaches that are less invasive, with outstanding success rates and dramatically shorter recovery times. So kids can get home faster to their families and friends, back to school, back to sports and the things that matter most to them.

If your child requires advanced pediatric specialty care, and you are in the Northern Virginia area, Children’s National is here for you. All to help your kids grow up stronger.

