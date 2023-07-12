Morning Notes

Local Groups Weigh in on Deer — “The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has come out swinging against a county-government proposal to kill deer in the county… The animal-welfare group is urging its members to inundate county leaders with comments promoting alternatives to deer kills…A local advocacy organization, the Arlington Tree Action Group, also is weighing in on the topic. The organization didn’t directly support culling efforts in a recent e-mail to supporters, but said something needs to be done.” [Gazette Leader]

ACFD: Don’t Drive into High Water — From the Arlington County Fire Department: “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! On July 7th our Water Rescue Team responded for multiple vehicles stuck in high water. Many underestimate the force and power of water, but incidents like this can be avoided! Don’t risk it!” [Twitter]

County Jail Getting New Tech — “Where staff once had to manually track inmate activities and movements on paper, ACDF deputies and supervisors will now be deploying SPARTAN 3, the ultra-rugged Android from GUARDIAN RFID running Mobile Command software. The ACDF is also deploying hardened RFID tags strategically located throughout the facility to automate a wide range of data collection and reporting, including security checks and cell checks, headcounts, meal and recreation offerings, and a wide range of other inmate activity logging at the point of responsibility.” [Arlington County Sheriff’s Office]

Local Lawmakers Voted for Porn Bill — “Angered that easy access to one of the world’s biggest pornography aggregators has been taken away from Virginians? The local legislative delegation shares some of the responsibility. It turns out all of Arlington’s state legislators – three senators and four delegates – earlier this year voted in support of a measure that requires many pornography-based Websites to verify that those viewing from Virginia are of legal age.” [Gazette Leader]

Free ‘Paint and Sip’ in Pentagon City — “On Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m., art enthusiasts of all levels are invited to join in an evening of fun, creativity and self-expression at matchbox, the center’s renowned bistro. Experienced instructors from local studio Sip & Paint DC will guide participants through the process of creating their own D.C.-themed masterpiece.” [Event Calendar]

Outdoor Drag Show Tomorrow — “Rosslyn LIVE is back this summer with our first show featuring Shi-Queeta Lee and her all-star cast of celebrity female impersonators! Join us at Gateway Park for a 90-minute revue of the world’s top pop culture legends, and enter the magical world of illusion as your favorite divas dazzle right before your eyes.” [Rosslyn BID]

Air Quality Alert for Today — “COG forecasts Code Orange air quality for sensitive groups for the D.C. region tomorrow due to ground-level ozone pollution (not Canada wildfire smoke).” [Twitter, NWS]

It’s Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 7 mph. [Weather.gov]