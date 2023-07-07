BREAKING: Water rescue underway in Pentagon City

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) A water rescue operation is underway in the Pentagon City area.
Initial reports suggest that three cars are stuck in high water along S. Joyce Street between Army Navy Drive and Columbia Pike, and that multiple people — including possibly an elderly person with disabilities — are stranded, either in their vehicles or on the concrete median.
The road is closed in the area and a large fire department response, including boats, is now on scene.
Much of Arlington, including Pentagon City, is under a Flash Flood Warning due to slow-moving, heavy downpours.
Crews are on the scene of a Water Rescue Incident in the area of S. Joyce St and Army Navy Dr. Currently several vehicles are stranded in high water, crews are utilizing rescue boats to make access to those trapped in the vehicles. Avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/A6PlIbQCep
— Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 7, 2023
NEW: S. Joyce under I-395 in Arlington right now. @ArlingtonVaFD water rescue assignment coming. Waiting for small boat to get 1 person out of a car. Arlington #traffic camera via @SafetyVid.@ARLnowDOTcom @WTOPtraffic @dougkammerer @capitalweather @StormHour #weather #traffic pic.twitter.com/G4iAsB5Esw
— Dave Statter (@STATter911) July 7, 2023
LOCATION: S Joyce St. / SB I-395
INCIDENT: Flooding
IMPACT: The entrance to SB I-395 from S Joyce St. is closed due to flooding. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1bEt7qJF6s
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) July 7, 2023
Recent Stories
Build your resume and career knowledge with a graduate certificate! A graduate certificate from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Arlington, can help you…
Update at 1:35 p.m. — A water rescue is underway in the Pentagon City area after high water stranded multiple people in vehicles. Update at 1 p.m. — A Flash…
Today is the kickoff of BlerDCon, an annual convention in Crystal City celebrating diversity in sci-fi and fantasy fandom.
When Hon. Judith Wheat became Chief Judge of the Arlington County Circuit Court last week, she made history on two fronts. She is the first woman Chief Judge the Circuit…
Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?
Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.
Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.
Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our