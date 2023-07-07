BREAKING: Water rescue underway in Pentagon City

More
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) A water rescue operation is underway in the Pentagon City area.

Initial reports suggest that three cars are stuck in high water along S. Joyce Street between Army Navy Drive and Columbia Pike, and that multiple people — including possibly an elderly person with disabilities — are stranded, either in their vehicles or on the concrete median.

The road is closed in the area and a large fire department response, including boats, is now on scene.

Much of Arlington, including Pentagon City, is under a Flash Flood Warning due to slow-moving, heavy downpours.

