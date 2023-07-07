NEW: Flood Watch issued for Arlington and D.C. area

Arlington and much of the D.C. area is now under a Flood Watch.

Slow-moving storms might dump lots of rain in short order this afternoon and evening, causing flooding, forecasters say.

More from the National Weather Service:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. […] * WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– A couple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon into this evening. A few inches of rain is possible in a short amount of time as a result, and may cause rapid rises of water on creeks, streams, urban and poor drainage areas, and in other flood-prone locations.

– Please visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.