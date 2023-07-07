NEW: Flood Watch issued for Arlington and D.C. area

Arlington and much of the D.C. area is now under a Flood Watch.
Slow-moving storms might dump lots of rain in short order this afternoon and evening, causing flooding, forecasters say.
More from the National Weather Service:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. […]
* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– A couple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon into this evening. A few inches of rain is possible in a short amount of time as a result, and may cause rapid rises of water on creeks, streams, urban and poor drainage areas, and in other flood-prone locations.
– Please visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.
Expect high temps in the upper 80s & low 90s with heat indices making it feel like 95-100 degrees. Scattered to numerous showers & t-storms are likely this afternoon, some of which could be locally gusty with isolated instances of flooding between 1-7pm. #MDwx #VAwx #Wvwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/9ZJNne1apj
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 7, 2023
